Scarlett Johansson is joining the forthcoming Exorcist film helmed by writer-director Mike Flanagan.

“Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this Exorcist film,” Flanagan said in a statement via The Wrap.

The new film is set to be produced by Flanagan under his Red Room Pictures banner and by Blumhouse-Atomic Monster and Morgan Creek Entertainment for Universal Pictures.

Flanagan hasn’t provided any details about Johansson’s role yet.

The Independent has reached out to representatives of Johansson and Flanagan for comment.

Following the poor reception of 2023’s The Exorcist: Believer, it was announced last year that Flanagan, best known for directing The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep, would develop an original story instead of a sequel. The “radical new take” will be set in the original Exorcist universe.

“The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker,” the director said at the time, “and it’s an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold and terrifying within its universe. Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I’ve made some of my favourite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting.”

Scarlett Johansson is joining new Exorcist film by Mike Flanagan ( Universal Studios )

The Exorcist, released in 1973, is based on William Peter Blatty’s bestselling novel of the same name and stars Linda Blair as a young girl whose mother seeks medical help after her daughter starts displaying oddities such as levitating and speaking in tongues.

The movie was a critical and commercial success, grossing almost $441m (£337m) worldwide and landing 10 Oscar nominations and two wins.

In September 2024, Flanagan told The Hollywood Reporter that he wanted to do “something new” with the iconic franchise and make the “scariest movie”.

“I chased The Exorcist very aggressively because I was convinced I had something that I could add. This is an opportunity to do something that I believe has never been done within the franchise — something that honours what came before it but isn’t built on nostalgia. I really just saw an opportunity to make the scariest movie I’ve ever made,” he said.

In June 2025, the Gerald’s Game director shared on Tumblr that production had not begun yet and the film would not be ready for its previously announced March 2026 release date.

“Production hasn’t started, we need to finish Carrie first. No way it’s coming out next March,” he said, referring to an Amazon MGM Studios series based on Stephen King’s 1974 novel. “Nothing to worry about though.”

In 2021, Universal secured the rights to make an Exorcist trilogy with director David Gordon Green for $400m (£305m), but scrapped the project after Believer received poor reviews from critics and made only $137m (£105m) at the box office.

Johansson was last seen in Jurassic World: Rebirth and recently made her directorial debut with Eleanor the Great, which world premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.