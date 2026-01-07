Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists is facing intense backlash after its slate of 2026 Actor Award nominees shockingly excluded all foreign-language films and performances.

Formerly known as the SAG Awards, the Actor Awards, which honor the best performances in film and TV productions over the past year, announced Wednesday the nominees for its March ceremony. Nominees are voted on by a committee made up of 2,000 randomly selected eligible SAG-AFTRA members. All eligible members of the 22,000-strong organization then vote for the winners.

Leading in the film categories was Paul Thomas Anderson’s revolutionary dark comedy One Battle After Another, while Apple TV+’s Hollywood satire The Studio dominated in the TV categories.

Other major movie contenders included Josh Safdie’s sports drama Marty Supreme and Ryan Coogler’s genre-defying vampire thriller Sinners.

Meanwhile, all of the critically acclaimed foreign-language films, including Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, South Korean comedy thriller No Other Choice, Brazilian neo-noir political thriller The Secret Agent, French-Spanish film Sirat and Iranian crime thriller It Was Just an Accident — which were all predicted to be frontrunners this film award season — were completely shut out from Actor Award nominations.

open image in gallery Stellan Skarsgård (left) from 'Sentimental Value' and Vahid Mobasseri from 'It Was Just An Accident' were among the many international talents to be left out of the Actor Awards 2026 nominees ( Neon )

open image in gallery Abbott Elementary's Janelle James (left) and 'Heated Rivalry' breakout Connor Storrie presenting the 2026 Actor Award nominees ( Getty )

Just last month, all five films received several nods apiece for the 2026 Golden Globes. Four of the five: Sentimental Value, starring Stellan Skarsgård, The Secret Agent, It Was Just an Accident and No Other Choice, were even nominated in the main Best Film categories as well as for Best Non-English Language Film.

Several social media users decried the Actor Awards for snubbing all international films, with some going as far as to accuse the American screen actors’ union of “xenophobia” — fear and prejudice against strangers or foreigners.

“So the global cinema exists memo didn’t reach the SAG voters this year, or maybe they just really love hearing english, who knows?” one quipped on X.

“SAG more like American Actors Awards,” a second added.

“That is called XENOPHOBIA,” a third blatantly wrote, “and it is a troubling sign for the entire world, as it reflects rejection of foreigners and their culture.”

“But what can you expect from an awards show that’s sexist and xenophobic, run by rich old white men, right,” a fourth argued while another agreed, “No shocking at all. They hate foreign performances. Xenophobia.”

The Independent has contacted SAG-AFTRA for comment.

The 2026 Actors Awards will be held March 1 in Los Angeles. A host has yet to be announced.