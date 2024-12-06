Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ryan Reynolds has hit back at a critic who mocked his inclusion in Variety’s forthcoming season of its popular “Actors on Actors” series.

The entertainment publication recently released its list of movie star pairings who will sit down in conversation with each other.

Reynolds, who starred in Deadpool & Wolverine this summer, has been paired with Andrew Garfield, who recently led We Live in Time. Their episode will kick off the new season on Monday (December 9), followed by conversations released daily across 12 consecutive days.

In a since-protected X/Twitter comment, a user wrote: “Andrew Garfield talking about playing a husband and father who’s [sic] wife decides to forgo cancer treatment and Ryan Reynolds talking about playing Deadpool.”

“Correct. Andrew’s a genius,” Reynolds, 48, responded. “He and Florence [Pugh] are magic together in We Live in Time. They’re heartbreaking and charming and spend the entire film in a high-wire act of humanity and constraint. And yes I am Deadpool, but I will take a second and speak up in defense of comedy.

“Dramatic work is difficult,” he acknowledged. “And we’re also meant to see it’s difficult, which is one of the reasons it feels visceral and effective.

“Comedy is also very difficult,” he continued.” But it has an added dimension in that it’s meant to look and feel effortless. You intentionally hide the stitching and unstitching.

Ryan Reynolds was paired with Andrew Garfield for the new season of ‘Actors on Actors’ to discuss their newest roles in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ and ‘We Live In Time’ respectively ( Getty Images for Disney )

“I think both disciplines are beautiful. And both work beautifully together. Comedy and drama subsist on tension. Both thrive when subverting expectation. Both thrive backstopped by real emotion. And both are deeply subjective,” Reynolds concluded. “Your favorite comedy might be Anchorman. Mine might be Lars Von Trier’s Melancholia.”

Reynolds reprised his role of the disfigured Canadian mercenary alongside Hugh Grant’s Wolverine in the latest Deadpool sequel.

Deadpool & Wolverine heavily divided critics, with reviews ranging from “tedious and annoying” to claims that it’s proof the Marvel franchise still has life.

The Independent’s Louis Chilton lambasted the movie, saying that if this “is what the future of cinema looks like, it’ll take more than a few plucky heroes to save it.”

“It is a film that is about absolutely nothing — a film with no discernable purpose or artistic ambitions, beyond the perpetuation of its own corporate myth,” he added.

Meanwhile, Garfield’s latest title, We Live In Time, from director John Crowley, has garnered nearly the same range in reviews. In fact, it actually sits one percent lower on Rotten Tomatoes than Deadpool & Wolverine’s 79 percent.

The Daily Telegraph’s Robbie Collin called it “calamitous” in a paltry one-star review while The New York Times’ Manohla Dargis called Pugh and Garfield “pleasantly watchable.”

Other celebrities to look forward to on Variety’s new season of “Actors on Actors” include Nicole Kidman and Zendaya; Saoirse Ronan and Selena Gomez; Angelina Jolie and Cynthia Erivo; and Ariana Grande and Paul Mescal.