Ryan Reynolds responds after Martha Stewart says he’s ‘not so funny’ in real life

Ryan Reynolds has responded after Martha Stewart made a brutal dig at the actor, saying he’s “not so funny” in real life.

Businesswoman and TV personality Stewart, 83, made the remarks on Bilt Rewards’ November Rent Free game show, after she was asked which celebrities she thought respondents had named as the most fun to hang out with.

Stewart correctly guessed her good friend Snoop Dogg, but she was taken aback by the next person on the list – Deadpool star Reynolds.

“He’s probably on the list just ’cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don’t see his face,” she said, before adding: “And you want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious.”

Stewart said she would “take Ryan off [the list], and I would put in somebody else”.

As for who she would replace the actor with, Stewart said: “George Clooney, because he’s fun. George is really nice to hang out with.”

She clarified that Reynolds is “a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn’t funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again.”

“I’m going to get in trouble,” she added. “He’s my neighbour.”

Responding to the barb on X/Twitter, Reynolds wrote: “I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so.”

Neighbours Martha Stewart and Ryan Reynolds ( Getty )

Stewart also recently made headlines for issuing a damning review of a new documentary about her by filmmaker RJ Cutler, saying that it’s “shocking” how little of her archive he used despite having “total access”.

And she talked about her day in solitary confinement while serving time at Alderson Federal Prison Camp in West Virginia.

The cooking connoisseur was sent to the minimum-security correctional facility for five months from October 2004 to March 2005 after she was found guilty of conspiracy, obstruction, and lying to federal investigators about insider trading.