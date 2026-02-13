Rupert Grint issues warning to Harry Potter fans ahead of his new film role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rupert Grint has warned fans that his role in the new film Nightborn is extremely different from the loving character he played in the Harry Potter franchise.

In the upcoming Finnish horror movie, which is the 37-year-old actor’s first film since 2013, Grint plays Jon, a father raising a newborn with his wife, Saga (portrayed by Seidi Haarla), in an isolated house in the forest. However, Jon and Saga discover that there’s something wrong with their son, causing ripples in their marriage.

Given the themes in the film, like the emotional impacts of childbirth on a mother, and its graphic scenes, Grint knows the story is much different than the Harry Potter films he starred in as Ron Weasley for a decade — and he wants his fans to know that too.

“It does go against the warmth of Ron,” he said about his new role during an interview with Variety, published Friday. He’s also taking on different roles, including Bob Cratchit, an overworked and underpaid clerk to Ebenezer Scrooge (played by Johnny Deep) in a forthcoming rendition of A Christmas Carol.

Grint plans to keep his acting career going at his own pace, with hopes to work on “one thing every year.” However, he knows that he’s lucky enough to work in that manner because of the financial security he’s had from the Harry Potter films.

open image in gallery Rupert Grint says his character in new films goes ‘against the warmth of Ron’ in Harry Potter ( Getty Images )

“I’m very aware of that privilege,” he told Variety. “It was hard work, but those movies have allowed us to pick and choose, which is just such a gift. Obviously it doesn’t mean you’re always going to choose the right thing. But I do feel very lucky for that.”

Although he said he had to make "sacrifices" when working on the Harry Potter films, especially as a child at the time, he’s still thrilled he had this experience.

“It’s a long time, and there are definitely period where you want to get out it,” he explained. “But I have no regrets. It was a great time and I think they’ll have lots of good people around looking after them.”

open image in gallery Actor Rupert Grint, actor Daniel Radcliffe and actress Emma Watson attend the Harry Potter cast "Hand, Foot and Wand-Print" ceremony held at Grauman's Chinese Theater July 9, 2007 in Hollywood, California ( Getty Images )

Although Grint starred in films such as M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller Knock at the Cabin (2023) and shows including the hit Apple TV+ series Servant (2019), he previously said that he felt like he would always be known as the lovable kid wizard.

“I’m fine with that,” he told the BBC in November. “I think it’s great. I love meeting people who really felt this was a part of their childhood.”

Asked whether he is fed up of being linked to a role he played decades ago, Grint replied: “No, absolutely not. I love it.”

Grint was 12 years old when he starred in the first Harry Potter alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. He was 22 by the time the final film hit cinemas in 2011.