Five arrested in connection with death of Robert De Niro’s grandson
De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson, Leandro, died in 2023 after being sold fentanyl-laced pills
Five people have been arrested and accused of supplying the fentanyl-laced pills that resulted in the fatal overdose of Robert De Niro’s grandson in 2023.
Leandro was 19 when he died in July 2023. His death was caused by the “toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine,” according to the medical examiner.
Now, years after his untimely death, law enforcement has reportedly arrested five individuals, per CBS News. They are all facing drug charges.
Prosecutors have alleged that the five men arrested — Grant McIver, Bruce Epperson, Eddie Barreto, John Nicolas and Roy Nicolas — used social media and other encrypted messaging apps to sell thousands of counterfeit pills to teens and young adults across New York City.
Following Leandro’s tragic death, De Niro, 82, issued a statement, saying that he was “deeply distressed” by his grandson’s passing.
“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” he said at the time. “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”
More to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments