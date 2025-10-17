For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The number of drug overdose deaths has soared to a 32-year high, including a four-fold increase in lives lost after taking synthetic drugs up to 100 times more potent than heroin.

Official figures show 5565 people died from drug poisoning in England and Wales in 2024, the highest since records began in 1993.

This includes 195 people who died after taking lethal new synthetic opioids called nitazenes, which are feared to flooding the British drugs market. This is up from just 52 deaths linked to the substances in 2023.

Drug experts have branded the figures a “national scandal” as they called for urgent government action to bring deaths down.

open image in gallery 150,000 nitazene tablets were seized in police raid in 2023 ( Metropolitan Police )

Mike Trace, CEO of the Forward Trust and former government drug czar, told The Independent: “Every year these drug related death figures should be a national scandal.”

He noted the number of lives lost is almost four times those killed in road traffic accidents, yet successive administrations have shown “inertia” over harm reduction reform.

He said the Scottish government has pursued a mission to bring down these death rates, but Westminster remains relatively silent on the issue.

“The government needs to take these figures much more seriously and take action to bring deaths down,” he said, adding leaders are often “squeamish” about adopting policies to help ensure active drug users can seek advice and support to prevent overdose.

While historically drug-related deaths were dominated by heroin overdoses, there is now a bigger cocktail of drugs involved.

He fears the number of deaths recorded as linked to novel synthetic substances like nitazenes could be the tip of the iceberg due to inquest delays and testing only just catching up.

“The nature of these new synthetic substances is there are many more ways to get them into the country and even produce them in the country,” he said.

“The biggest risk is they are much higher potency. It’s that potency which is the main driver of the death rate.”

open image in gallery A drug sold as diazepam tested positive for a dangerous nitazene, WEDINOS drug testing service found ( WEDINOS )

The Office for National Statistics, which published the figures, warned some of the data is incomplete because in around a fifth of cases, no information is provided about the specific drug or drugs involved on a death registration form.

It added that because of delays, around half of the deaths registered in 2024 will have occurred in previous years.

Those aged between 40 and 49 were most at risk, with the average of those who died was 45.5 years for men and 48.5 years for women.

Heroin and other opiates or opioids were a factor were the most deaths, after they were linked to 2621 deaths in 2024, up 2.7 per cent on the previous year.

Deaths linked to cocaine were also up 14.4 per cent on the previous year, with 1,279 registered in 2024.

The ONS said cocaine remained the second-most used drug after cannabis in England and Wales over the past decade.

More than three-quarters of cocaine-linked deaths registered in 2024 were in males – 982 compared with 297 female deaths.

A total of 1,415 drug poisoning deaths mentioned either one of these substances in registrations in 2024.

The government has been contacted for comment.