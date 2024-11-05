Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Paul Mescal lookalike contest will be held in Ireland this week in a bid to find more men wearing short shorts, gold chains and wired headphones.

The event comes a week after Timothée Chalamet stunned fans by making a surprise appearance at his own look-alike event in New York City, which drew in 2,000 attendees.

Mescal’s doppelganger competition will take place at Smithfield Square in Dublin on 7 November with the grand prize being either three pints or €20 plus “bragging rights”.

The event will coincide with the Gladiator II premiere taking place in the same location.

Mescal stars in the forthcoming sequel to Ridley Scott’s 2000 historical epic alongside Pedro Pascal, making attendees optimistic the Normal People will make an appearance at the contest.

On social media, fans were quick to point out how many men look similar to Mescal where they live.

“‘Paul Mescal lookalike competition’ literally every man in Ireland looks like that,” one person claimed on X/Twitter. “Come to Maynooth and it’s every 2nd guy. North Kildare actually,” added another user.

open image in gallery Paul Mescal in ‘Gladiator II’ ( Paramount Pictures )

Last month, Chalamet sent fans into a frenzy when he unexpectedly showed up at his look-alike contest in New York City.

The Call Me By Your Name star walked up to a few of the contestants to take a photo, causing the entire crowd to erupt into excited shrieks.

The event, which was held just in time for Halloween, saw more than 2,000 attendees gather at Washington Square Park to watch approximately 30 people dressed in their best Chalamet attire compete for a $50 cash prize.

The contest, hosted by YouTuber Anthony Po, was later moved to Mercer Park after law enforcement intervened and dispersed the gathering.

Speaking to The Independent , Po shared that he received a $500 fine from the authorities because he didn’t have the proper permit to host an event that large at the Lower Manhattan park.

open image in gallery Timothée Chalamet takes photos with fans at New York look-alike contest ( Brittany Miller for The Independent )

“I’m hoping it’s just the fine,” Po said. “We didn’t do anything wrong, it’s just a lot of people. And we hung up 50 posters, we had nothing to do with marketing it.

“‘Tis the way of culture. And this is the price of culture,” he added.

A police spokesperson told NBC New York that at least one person was detained and issued summonses.

The winner of the event was determined by how much applause they received from the crowd with Miles Mitchell taking home both the $50 check and a large trophy. He was seen dressed up as Willy Wonka, which he said was going to be his Halloween costume this year.

“I’m excited and I’m also overwhelmed,” Mitchell told the Associated Press following his win. “There were so many good look-alikes. It was really a toss-up.”