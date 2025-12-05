The Batman writer defends Paul Dano against ruthless Quentin Tarantino criticism

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paul Dano has received crucial support from The Batman Part II screenwriter after Quentin Tarantino ripped into the actor’s performance in the 2007 Western thriller There Will Be Blood.

Dano, 41, who starred as preacher Eli Sunday, alongside depraved oil baron Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis), in the Paul Thomas Anderson classic, recently faced an unprompted attack from Tarantino, who labeled him the movie’s “big, giant flaw.”

“[Dano] is just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy,” the Oscar-winning Django Unchained director said on a recent episode of The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast. “The weakest f***ing actor in SAG.”

Following Tarantino’s unsparing remarks, fans on social media came out in strong defense of Dano, including Mattson Tomlin, who is co-writing The Batman director Matt Reeves’ superhero sequel, in which Dano is expected to reprise his role of The Riddler.

“I am really pleased to see so many people cheer on Paul Dano this week,” the Mother/Android filmmaker wrote on X. “Not only is he a terrific actor, but he’s an astonishing director who exudes control and tremendous empathy.”

open image in gallery Paul Dano's (left) performance in 'There Will Be Blood' was recently slammed by Quentin Tarantino (right) as 'weak' ( Getty )

open image in gallery Day-Lewis and Dano in 'There Will Be Blood' ( Miramax )

During his podcast appearance, Tarantino was offering his list of the best movies of the 21st century. Ranking There Will Be Blood at number five, he noted that it “would stand a better chance to be in number one or number two if it didn’t have a big giant flaw in it.”

“The flaw is Paul Dano,” he continued. “Obviously, it’s supposed to be a two-hander, but it’s also drastically obvious that it’s not a two-hander. [Dano] is weak sauce, man. He is the weak sister.”

The 62-year-old Pulp Fiction director instead suggested that he would have preferred his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Austin Butler in the role.

“I’m not saying [Dano’s] giving a terrible performance,” Tarantino added. “I’m saying he’s giving a non-entity [performance]. I don’t care for him.”

open image in gallery Paul Dano as The Riddler in ‘The Batman’ ( Warner Bros Pictures )

Dano is an acclaimed actor, best known for performances in films such as Little Miss Sunshine (2006), Meek’s Cutoff (2010) and The Fabelmans (2022).

While Dano’s portrayal of mute teenager Dwayne Hoover in Little Miss Sunshine garnered him widespread recognition, it was his performance as the charismatic and manipulative preacher in There Will Be Blood that is widely considered his breakout role.

In 2022, he made his first venture into the world of superhero films and comic book properties in Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. Dano’s portrayal of the psychotic supervillain, The Riddler, left a lasting impact on viewers, with several praising his performance as “perfect” and “amazing.”

“There are enough comic book movies where you just know what you’re gonna get. Reading the script for The Batman, you knew it was a real film,” Dano told The Independent in 2024. “Every sentence… that’s just [writer/director] Matt Reeves.”