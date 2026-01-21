Parent Trap stars Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter open up about potential sequel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Parent Trap actors Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter have shared their response to fan speculation about a sequel to the sister-swapping Disney classic.

Hendrix and Walter — who played evil girlfriend Meredith Blake and eccentric housekeeper Chessy, respectively— became best friends while filming the hit 1998 remake and have stayed close ever since.

The pair previously revealed that they would be on board for returning to their beloved roles — but now, they have confessed they know nothing about any plans for a reboot.

“That’s a Disney question,” Walter, 62, told Us Weekly when asked about the chances of a sequel. Hendrix, 55, added, “Above our pay grade.”

Walter and Hendrix, whose friendship was featured on the magazine’s Galentine’s Day issue for February, went on to theorize about what their characters would be up to in a sequel film.

'Parent Trap' co-stars Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walters played coy when they were asked about a potential sequel to the iconic movie ( Getty )

“I think by a large consensus, people want Chessy and Meredith to get together,” Hendrix stated. Walter added that the fans who want that are “a very specific group of people on Reddit.”

Hendrix joked, “I wouldn’t say no.”

Last July, Walter said that she would love to do a Parent Trap sequel — but only under one condition.

“One hundred percent if Nancy Meyers wrote it,” the Abbott Elementary actor said. Meyers — known for her cozy aesthetic and charming romantic comedies — made her directorial debut with Parent Trap, which she co-wrote.

Lindsay Lohan, the film’s breakout star, has also said that she would be interested in doing a sequel only if Meyers was involved, saying in 2024: “I would never say no to Nancy.”

The movie, which was a remake of the 1961 original, catapulted Lohan to stardom for her performance as twins Hallie and Annie James, who were separated by their parents shortly after birth. The film follows the girls reconnecting at a summer camp and conspiring to get their parents, played by Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson, back together.

Walter said last year she would want Lohan and Quaid to reprise their roles in the movie as well.

“Dennis [Quaid] has said that he doesn’t think it's doable without Natasha, and I understand that,” Walter said of Richardson, who died aged 45 after a ski accident in 2009.

She continued, “The movie — it’s a kids’ story, but it’s a love story. So to have a love story that involves that grief, that sadness — if it was written beautifully, maybe it’s doable.”

Recently, Walter joined Hendrix on stage for a dance as she competed on season 34 of Dancing With the Stars. Hendrix finished the competition in fifth place with her pro partner Alan Bersten.