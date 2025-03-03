Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Oscars memoriam segment spawned an internet frenzy as many at-home watchers were left furious over the music choice and Michelle Trachtenberg’s apparent omission.

During Sunday’s 97th annual awards ceremony, the late actors, producers and publicists who died in the past year were honored in a poignant slideshow set to Mozart’s “Requiem.” Many viewers online were quick to criticize the somber music, arguing the sound was more daunting than needed.

“Why are they playing such scary music during the in memoriam?” one person on X wrote.

A second agreed: “I’m sorry but the music for the In Memoriam is kind of terrifying…”

Meanwhile, a third said: “Mozart’s Requiem lacrimosa for the In Memorium segment at the Oscars is lowkey diabolical.”

“Who picked the in memoriam music at the oscars because i feel like i’m going to be added to this montage by the end,” a fourth quipped.

open image in gallery The Oscars memoriam segment drew criticism for its music selection. There were several stars left off as well ( REUTERS )

Others watching at home were bothered by the Academy’s choice to omit the late Michelle Trachtenberg, who died on February 26 at the age of 39, from the slideshow. The Ice Princess lead death was ruled “undetermined” by New York City’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner on February 28.

“Michelle Trachtenberg not being mentioned in the in memoriam section of the oscars is upsetting, you are and will remain so so loved and admired Michelle,” one fan wrote on X.

Another agreed: “Not to mention Michelle Trachtenberg in #theoscars In Memoriam was a huge oversight.”

“It’s shameful that the #Oscars didn’t include Michelle Trachtenberg in their memorial montage of all the actors/actresses who have passed within the year,” a third commented.

One person, however, believed Trachtenberg wasn’t included because she was mainly celebrated as a television series actor, having starred in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl.

“For those upset about the #Oscars omitting Michelle Trachtenberg, to be fair, she was more known for her TV work than film.

open image in gallery Social media quickly picks up on any stars left off the memoriam segment and this year many wondered why Michelle Trachtenberg wasn’t included ( REUTERS )

Police responded to a 911 call just after 8 a.m. at her luxury home in One Columbus Place on Central Park South last week. She was found dead in her apartment by her mother.

The NYPD confirmed they found the on-screen star “unconscious and unresponsive,” and she was pronounced dead by emergency medical workers.

According to the Post, Trachtenberg had recently undergone a liver transplant.