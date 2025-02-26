Michelle Trachtenberg dead: Ice Princess and Gossip Girl actress was 39

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg has died at 39-years-old, according to reports.

The actress, who starred in the hit teen drama as well as Buffy The Vampire Slayer, was found dead in her New York City apartment by her mother, according to the New York Post, who first reported the news.

Her body was found at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday at One Columbus Place, a 51-story luxury apartment complex on Central Park South, the Post reported.

The NYPD later confirmed Trachtenberg was found “unconscious and unresponsive” by police and pronounced dead by EMS workers.

open image in gallery Michelle Trachtenberg has died at the age of 39 ( Getty Images for The Art of Elysium )

Trachtenberg’s cause of death has not been released, but police are not investigating it as suspicious. She recently underwent a liver transplant, according to the Post.

The actor was in the spotlight from a very young age, getting her first role in 1991 on Law & Order, and her first credited role was as Nona Mecklenberg on the Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete & Pete from 1994 until 1996, at the age of nine.

In 2000, she took on one of her break-out roles, as Dawn Summers in well-known vampire-drama series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and remained in the role until the show ended in 2003.

Following that she starred in Disney’s 2005 comedy sports drama film Ice Princess as lead character Casey Carlyle, a science whiz torn between a future in academia and her dream of being a professional figure skater.

open image in gallery The actress’ cause of death is not yet known, but authorities said there are no suspicious circumstances ( Getty Images )

However, Trachtenberg’s most well-known role was as antagonist Georgina Sparks on the CW TV show Gossip Girl, which ran from 2007 to 2012.

Concerns about the actor’s wellbeing had been raised by fans previously, after a series of photos on her Instagram page prompted some to speculate on her apparent weight-loss and somewhat gaunt appearance.

However, last January she responded to fan concerns saying she was “happy and healthy” and had never had plastic surgery.

In 2021, Trachtenberg made allegations against Buffy creator and director Joss Whedon, which claimed he was physically abusive during filming and that there was a “rule” in place prohibiting him from being alone in a room with her on set.