Jesse Eisenberg has teased a “mind-blowing” twist at the end of the forthcoming magic-heist sequel Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.

The film is the third in the Now You See Me franchise, which stars Eisenberg as the leader of a group of Robin Hood-esque illusionists who use stage magic to pull off audacious heists.

Now You Don’t is the first entry in the series since 2016’s Now You See Me 2, and will see Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Morgan Freeman and Mark Ruffalo reprise their previous roles.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Eisenberg said that the new film will contain a “genuinely brilliant, incredibly effective twist”.

“I don't want to give away anything,” he continued, “but the twist happens because of some really great acting. It will blow your mind. Apparently people go nuts for the ending in test screenings, but I am like an idiot when it comes to plot.”

According to the Social Network star, he had been unable to comprehend the twist after reading the script three times, and needed to have it explained to him by director Ruben Fleischer.

Dominic Sessa, Jesse Eisenberg, and Isla Fisher in 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' ( Katalin Vermes/Lionsgate )

“God, audiences must be really, really sharp, or I am an idiot,” he joked. “I read the script three times, and I was totally wrong. People not only understand it but love it.”

The new sequel will also see the arrival of a number of new castmembers, including Justice Smith (I Saw the TV Glow), Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), and Gone Girl’s Rosamund Pike.

Speaking to The Independent earlier this year, Eisenberg revealed that his favourite on-set experience was the 2013 Dostoevsky adaptation The Double, written and directed by Richard Ayoade.

“He’s my favourite director,” Eisenberg stated. “He’s not a natural boss or leader, [but] the set was run really well. He’s so creative and inspiring.”

The 41-year-old actor also spoke his career success in the wake of 2010’s The Social Network, in which he played Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

“I’d been in some popular movies before – not as popular – and I’d seen kind of what happens: you’re celebrated for a brief period of time, and you’re on top of some vague lists and agencies for a few months, and then you go back to whatever your status is in the movie industry,” he said.

“I’m having that experience right now,” he added. “I made a movie [A Real Pain] that’s relatively popular, at least critically popular, so I’m getting a lot of calls and notes from people I haven’t spoken to in a long time, and that will go away in a few weeks, and then I’ll be back to feeling like, you know, a freelance artist eager to find my next job.”