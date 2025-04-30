Now You See Me 3 promotion rewards fans with $119 for texting mystery number
The new movie comes out on November 14 in the U.S.
Lionsgate celebrated the release of the trailer for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t by offering $119 to fans who called or texted a special mystery number.
The film studio launched a giant billboard in Times Square, New York City, on Tuesday, the same day the trailer for the new film was released.
The billboard included the words “Now You See Me” and a graphic of falling money bills stacking up in a pile along with a phone number and a one-hour countdown.
As the countdown hit zero, the billboard flipped to reveal the words “Now You Don’t.”
Fans who texted or called the number received a link to the trailer and $119.16, according to screenshots shared on social media.
The Hollywood Reporter reports that Lionsgate gave away $250,000 in digital payments to celebrate the trailer for what is the third film in the heist franchise.
The studio added that the gifts were courtesy of the Four Horsemen — the group in the film that uses their magical tricks to stage a series of elaborate thefts.
Overjoyed fans who were lucky enough to receive a cash prize raved about their winnings on X.
“This is actually insane marketing for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t!” one person wrote, while another agreed: “WHAT NOW YOU SEE ME JUST SENT ME 119$ FROM THERE TIKTOK LIVE PROMO…BEST MARKETING EVER!!!”
Now You See Me: Now You Don’t sees the return of the original 2013 cast, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, and Dave Franco, who reprise their roles as the Four Horsemen. Morgan Freeman and Mark Ruffalo, who were in the first two Now You See Me movies, have also returned.
The movie also welcomes new faces to the cast, including Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, Rosamund Pike, and Dominic Sessa.
A logline for the movie reads: “The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises and magic unlike anything ever captured on film.”
However, when the cast was revealed last year, fans were in a frenzy because Lizzy Caplan, who played Lula May, was missing from the list.
When Caplan joined the 2016 film Now You See Me 2, she replaced Isla Fisher in the Four Horsemen group. Still, she was missing from the new trailer, and her name isn’t on the cast list, so fans are not expecting to see her in the third film.
Now You See Me: Now You Don’t will be released in theatres in the US on November 14, 2025.
