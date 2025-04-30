Now You See Me 3 promotion rewards fans with $119 for texting mystery number

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lionsgate celebrated the release of the trailer for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t by offering $119 to fans who called or texted a special mystery number.

The film studio launched a giant billboard in Times Square, New York City, on Tuesday, the same day the trailer for the new film was released.

The billboard included the words “Now You See Me” and a graphic of falling money bills stacking up in a pile along with a phone number and a one-hour countdown.

As the countdown hit zero, the billboard flipped to reveal the words “Now You Don’t.”

Fans who texted or called the number received a link to the trailer and $119.16, according to screenshots shared on social media.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Lionsgate gave away $250,000 in digital payments to celebrate the trailer for what is the third film in the heist franchise.

The studio added that the gifts were courtesy of the Four Horsemen — the group in the film that uses their magical tricks to stage a series of elaborate thefts.

open image in gallery The third installment of ‘Now You See Me’ includes the return of Jesse Eisenberg (left), Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher (right), and Dave Franco ( Lionsgate )

Overjoyed fans who were lucky enough to receive a cash prize raved about their winnings on X.

“This is actually insane marketing for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t!” one person wrote, while another agreed: “WHAT NOW YOU SEE ME JUST SENT ME 119$ FROM THERE TIKTOK LIVE PROMO…BEST MARKETING EVER!!!”

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t sees the return of the original 2013 cast, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, and Dave Franco, who reprise their roles as the Four Horsemen. Morgan Freeman and Mark Ruffalo, who were in the first two Now You See Me movies, have also returned.

The movie also welcomes new faces to the cast, including Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, Rosamund Pike, and Dominic Sessa.

A logline for the movie reads: “The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises and magic unlike anything ever captured on film.”

However, when the cast was revealed last year, fans were in a frenzy because Lizzy Caplan, who played Lula May, was missing from the list.

open image in gallery Fan reveals the text they got about getting $119 in Now You See Me stunt ( @AveryJpeg / X )

When Caplan joined the 2016 film Now You See Me 2, she replaced Isla Fisher in the Four Horsemen group. Still, she was missing from the new trailer, and her name isn’t on the cast list, so fans are not expecting to see her in the third film.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t will be released in theatres in the US on November 14, 2025.