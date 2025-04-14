Dazed and Confused actor Nicky Katt’s cause of death announced
The actor also starred in the 2000 film ‘Boiler Room’ and the TV drama ‘Boston Public’
Nicky Katt’s cause of death has been announced days after he died at 54.
The actor starred in over 70 productions, including the classic indie film Dazed and Confused, the 2000 thriller Boiler Room and a recurring role on the TV drama Boston Public.
A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said in a statement reported by People: “Nicky Katt has been identified and a manner of death has been established. He died by suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.”
Born May 11, 1970, in South Dakota, Katt began his career at the age of seven, when he appeared on the 1977 TV series CHiPs. He was later seen on TV shows including Quincy, M.E. (1976), Father Murphy (1981), and V (1984).
His breakout role came as Clint Bruno in Richard Linklater’s 1993 hit film Dazed and Confused, alongside Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Parker Posey, and others.
Katt then appeared in the 1996 movie A Time to Kill and the 2000 film Boiler Room. Other notable films included The Way of the Gun, SubUrbia, Insomnia, and School of Rock.
Katt played Harry Senate on the first three seasons of Boston Public, which aired from 2000-2002. He also guest-starred on shows like Friends, The Guardian, King of the Hill, Monk, and Law and Order.
On stage, Katt appeared off-Broadway in Woody Allen’s 2004 world premiere play, A Second-Hand Memory.
His last credited TV role was in 2018 on the Hulu original series Casual.
Katt joined his Dazed and Confused co-stars for a virtual table reading of the film’s script in October 2020 to raise money for the Voto Latino Foundation and March for Science.
Katt was married to Annie Morse from 1999 until their divorce in 2001.
Tributes have been posted in Katt’s memory as word of his death continues to spread.
“Heartbroken to learn about the way too early passing of the seriously talented actor #NickyKatt - God bless you my friend ... What a privilege to know you and work with you on my first movie in 1995 - ‘johns’. Rest in peace brother,” wrote Flynn Picture Company CEO Beau Flynn.
“Nicky Katt should’ve/could’ve been 2010’s Walton Goggins. Phenomenal in everything from Boston Public to Planet Terror. RIP,” wrote film critic Barry Hertz.
Fans have also chimed in with tributes of their own.
“Oh man. he was such a good character actor, this is a bummer,” one fan wrote on X.
“Nicky Katt was so good - in so many things. Two days ago my daughter just streamed his ‘Friends’ episode - which he was of course terrific in. R.I.P,” another shared.
“He was wonderful in his roles. Too young,” noted a fan.
