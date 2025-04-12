Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicky Katt, who starred in the indie classic film Dazed and Confused and had a recurring role on the TV drama Boston Public, has died at 54.

A cause of death has not been confirmed. Deadline and Forbes reported Katt’s death.

Born May 11, 1970, in South Dakota, Katt’s career began age 7 when he appeared on the 1977 TV series CHiPs. He later appeared on TV shows including Quincy, M.E. (1976), Father Murphy (1981), and V (1984).

His breakout role came as Clint Bruno in Richard Linklater’s 1993 hit film Dazed and Confused, alongside Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Parker Posey, and others. Katt then appeared in the 1996 movie A Time to Kill and the 2000 film Boiler Room. Other notable films included The Way of the Gun, SubUrbia, Insomnia, and School of Rock.

Katt played Harry Senate on the first three seasons of Boston Public, which aired from 2000-2002. He also guest starred on shows like Friends, The Guardian, King of the Hill, Monk, and Law and Order.

On stage, Katt appeared off-Broadway in Woody Allen’s 2004 world premiere play, A Second-Hand Memory.

His last credited TV role was in 2018 on the Hulu original series Casual.

open image in gallery Nicky Katt starred in 'Dazed and Confused' and 'Boiler Room' ( Getty Images )

Katt joined his Dazed and Confused co-stars for a virtual table reading of the film’s script in October 2020 to raise money for the Voto Latino Foundation and March for Science.

Katt was married to Annie Morse from 1999 until their divorce in 2001.

Tributes have been posted in Katt’s memory as word of his death continues to spread.

“Heartbroken to learn about the way too early passing of the seriously talented actor #NickyKatt - God bless you my friend ... What a privilege to know you and work with you on my first movie in 1995 - ‘johns’. Rest in peace brother,” wrote Flynn Picture Company CEO Beau Flynn.

“Nicky Katt should’ve/could’ve been 2010’s Walton Goggins. Phenomenal in everything from Boston Public to Planet Terror. RIP,” wrote film critic Barry Hertz.

Fans have also chimed in with tributes of their own.

“Oh man. he was such a good character actor, this is a bummer,” one fan wrote on X.

“Nicky Katt was so good - in so many things. Two days ago my daughter just streamed his ‘Friends’ episode - which he was of course terrific in. R.I.P,” someone else shared.

“He was wonderful in his roles. Too young,” another wrote.