Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Netflix is removing a flurry of movies and TV shows in October, meaning it is your last chance to watch them.

It can be quite confusing to work out what’s leaving the streaming service – not to mention all the titles being added – but fortunately, we are on hand to make that easy for you.

Among the biggest titles being removed include the cult Hallmark series Good Witch, which by the time the new month rolls around, will no longer be available in the US. Not even the Netflix Originals are safe from removals, with Australian show Wanted set to be taken down due to an expired licencing deal.

One film users should watch before it disappears on 13 October is I See You. Released in 2019, the film follows a detective’s investigation into the disappearance of a 12-year-old boy and, while the plot sounds straightforward, the twisty-turny horror thriller is anything but.

Find a full list of every movie and TV series being removed from Netflix in October below.

NB: The Independent puts this list together with assistance from What’s on Netflix.

LEAVING

Movies

1 October

The Adjustment Bureau – US

Baby Boy – US

Back to the Future – US

Back to the Future Part II – US

Back to the Future Part III – US

open image in gallery The ‘Back to the Future’ trilogy is leaving Netflix

Before I Go to Sleep – UK

The Benchwarmers – US

Big Fat Liar – US

Blankman – US

The Breakfast Club – US

Call Me by Your Name – UK

Chatô: The King of Brazil – UK/US

Clerks – US

Conan the Barbarian (1982) – US

The Conjuring – US

The Conjuring 2 – US

open image in gallery Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, in the ‘Conjuring’ franchise ( Warner Bros )

Crazy, Stupid, Love – UK

Divergent – US

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – US

The Divergent Series: Insurgent – US

Dumb & Dumber – US

Dune (1984)

Eight for Silver – UK

Emily the Criminal – UK

open image in gallery Aubrey Plaza in ‘Emily the Criminal’ ( Universal Pictures )

The English Patient – UK

Fifty Shades Darker – US

Fifty Shades of Grey – US

Fighting – US

Flushed Away – US

Gigi & Nate – UK

Hacksaw Ridge – US

Halloween (1978) – UK

open image in gallery ‘Halloween’ is leaving Netflix one month before Halloween...

Home – US

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul – UK

Hot Tub Time Machine – US

The Hudsucker Proxy – US

Hunt for the Wilderpeople – US

Junior – US

Land of the Lost – US

The Lego Movie – US

Léon – US

Long Shot – US

Major League II – US

The Maze Runner – UK

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials – UK

open image in gallery Regina Hall and Sterling K Brown in ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’ ( Sundance London )

A Million Ways to Dive in the West – US

Monster House – US

Mr Bean’s Holiday – US

Muriel’s Wedding – US

My Girl 2 – US

Natural Born Killers – US

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown – UK

The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking – UK

Not Easily Broken – UK

One the Woman – UK

The Outpost – US

The Paper – US

Pokémon Detective Pikachu – US

Pressure Point – UK

Pride & Prejudice (2005) – UK

open image in gallery Keira Knightley and Matthew McFayden in Joe Wright film 'Pride & Prejudice'

Rango – US

Reality Bites – US

The River Wild – US

The Road to El Dorado – US

Rocks – UK

Schindler’s List – UK

The Secret of My Success – US

Serial Mom – US

Slap Shot – US

Sniper: Rogue Mission – UK

Street Fighter – US

SWAT – US

Terminator 2: Judgement Day – US

Uncle Buck – US

Underworld: Blood Wars – UK

Warcraft – US

Wild Things – US

The Wiz – US

2 October

Security – US

The Super Mario Bros Movie – US

open image in gallery ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’ ( © 2023 Nintendo and Universal Studios )

4 October

Beverly Hills Cop – UK

Beverly Hills Cop 2 – UK

Beverly Hills Cop 3 – UK

6 October

Crazy Rich Asians – US

7 October

Insidious – UK

Safe (2012) – UK

8 October

Edge of Darkness – UK

open image in gallery ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ ( Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros )

10 October

The Catch – UK

Murder in the Badlands – UK

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – UK

11 October

It Follows

13 October

Clair Obscur – UK/US

I See You (2019) – UK

Missing: The Other Side – UK/US

Our Kind of Traitor – UK

Top Five – UK

open image in gallery ‘I See You’ is a must-watch before it leaves Netflix ( Saban Films )

14 October

Ave Maria – UK/US

Bonboné – UK/US

Children of Shatila – UK/US

Chronicle of a Disappearance – UK/US

Condom Lead – UK/US

The Crossing– UK/US

Divine Intervention – UK/US

A Drowning Man – UK

Frontiers of Dreams and Fears– UK/US

Giraffade – UK

In Vitro – UK/US

Like Twenty Impossibles – UK/US

A Man Returned – UK/US

Maradona’s Legs – UK/US

Omar – US

Paddington – UK

Salt of This Sea – US

Samouni Road – UK/US

3 Logical Exits – UK/US

3000 Nights – UK/US

A World Not Ours – US

Xenos – UKUS

open image in gallery ‘Paddington’ is leaving Netflix ( StudioCanal )

16 October

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am – US

Victoria & Abdul – US

19 October

Meeting Point – US

21 October

Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis – US

Wyatt Cenac: Brooklyn – US

22 October

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody – UK

Television

Biking Borders season one – UK/US

How to Get Away With Murder seasons one to six – US

Secreto bien guardado season one – US

Through the Darkness season one – US

open image in gallery Naomi Ackie in ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ ( © 2021 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved. )

3 October

Simply Raymond Blanc – UK

9 October

Pokémon Journeys: The Series – US

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series – US

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series – US

Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys – US

15 October

Wanted (Netflix Original) – UK

16 October

Beyblade Burst Surge

Spotless

17 October

DC Super Hero Girls – UK

21 October

Love Naggers – US

25 October

The Untamed – US

27 October

Wentworth seasons one to eight

Comedy

1 October

Mike Birbiglia: What I Should Have Said Was Nothing