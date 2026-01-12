People We Meet on Vacation viewers have one complaint about No 1 Netflix film

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People We Meet on Vacation has shot to the top of the Netflix charts – but viewers have taken issue with one aspect of the new film.

Adapted from the 2021 romance novel of the same name by Emily Henry, People We Meet on Vacation stars Emily Bader and Tom Blyth as old friends whose charged relationship is charted through a series of annual holidays.

The film has received mixed responses from viewers, with many arguing on social media that it should have been adapted into a miniseries instead, in the vein of Netflix’s 2024 romance One Day.

“This should’ve been a miniseries like one day (2024) and i will die on this hill,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

“I’m sorry but People We Meet On Vacation was sooo boring Emily Henry is my favorite romance author and I was so excited but … maybe it would’ve worked better as a miniseries,” remarked another.

“Okay, People We Meet On Vacation... I haven't read the book. But I thought that the actors were fine, color grading was gorg, but I agree with the general consensus that this should have been a miniseries,” someone else wrote.

Emily Bader as Poppy and Tom Blyth as Alex in 'People We Meet on Vacation' ( Daniel Escale/Netflix )

“Or maybe it was a directing issue? Adaptation issue? Editing issue? It felt disjointed and fell flat emotionally. Kinda bummed because we are in dire need of good romcoms.”

Others also echoed the sentiment, with one person claiming that the movie “took out too much” from the source material.

Even some of those who were complimentary about the film agreed with the notion, with one person writing: “People We Meet on Vacation was everything I wanted it to be. Even though I still maintain it was more fitting to have be a TV miniseries.”

People We Meet on Vacation is currently No 1 on Netflix’s movie charts, ahead of films such as The Life of Chuck and KPop Demon Hunters, the latter of which has remained in the chart for over half a year after its release.

It is also the highest-grossing Netflix release at the theatrical box office.