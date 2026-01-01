Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix is kicking off 2026 with a bang, thanks to the return of one of its most successful shows – and the addition of one of cinema’s most bankable franchises.

This month will see the streamer bounce back from two huge removals by releasing part one of Bridgerton’s fourth season, starring Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha in the lead roles.

There’ll also be a new crime thriller from Joe Carnahan starring real-life friends Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, and rock climber Alex Honnold, the subject of documentary Free Solo, will free climb Tapei 101, one of the planet's tallest skyscrapers, in a live special set to air through the night in the UK.

But in perhaps the streamer’s biggest moment in January, every single James Bond film will become available on Netflix for the first time. Their addition arrives following a licensing deal with Amazon MGM Studios, who owns the rights.

Find the full list of every new release arriving on Netflix in January 2026 below – and a rundown of everything being removed here.

NB: The Independent put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL

Movies

9 January

People We Meet on Vacation – UK/US

16 January

The Rip – UK/US

21 January

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart – UK/US

22 January

Cosmic Princess Kaguya! – UK/US

23 January

The Big Fake – UK/US

open image in gallery ( Netflix )

Television

1 January

Dr Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish season two – UK/US

Love from 9 to 5 season one – UK/US

My Korean Boyfriend season one – UK/US

Run Away season one – UK/US

Time Flies season one – UK/US

2 January

Land of Sin season one – UK/US

5 January

Defying Destiny season one – UK/US

7 January

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment season two – UK/US

8 January

HIS & HERS season one – UK/US

Love is Blind: Germany season two – UK/US

9 January

Alpha Males season four – UK/US

13 January

The Boyfriend season two – UK/US

14 January

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web season one – UK/US

The Queen of Flow season three – UK/US

15 January

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials season one – UK/US

Love Through a Prism season one – UK/US

To Love, To Lose season one – UK/US

The Upshaws part seven – UK/US

16 January

Can This Love Be Translated? season one – UK/US

No Tail to Tell season one – UK/US

20 January

Star Search season one – UK/US

WWE: Unreal season two – UK/US

22 January

Finding Her Edge season one – UK/US

23 January

Skyscraper Live – UK/US

29 January

Bridgerton season four, volume one – UK/US

open image in gallery Luke Thompson is leading 'Bridgerton' season five ( Netflix )

Documentary

27 January

Take That – UK/US

Comedy

7 January

Marcello Hernández: American Boy – UK/US

27 January

Mike Epps: Delusional – UK/US

LICENCED

Movies

1 January

Becky – UK

Bleeding Tiger: Resolution – US

Brüno – US

Colombiana – US

Conan the Destroyer – US

Dawn of the Dead (2004) – US

Despicable Me – US

Despicable Me 2 – US

District 9 – US

Dune (2021) – US

Erin Brockovich – US

Facing the Giants – US

Ford v Ferrari – US

Forever My Girl – US

Free Solo – US

Ghostbusters (2016) – US

Green Room – US

Harry and the Hendersons – US

Hellboy (2004) – US

Johnny Mnemonic – US

Just Go With It – US

Lies We Tell – US

Lone Survivor – US

Man on Fire – US

The Miracle Season – US

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life – US

Mr Malcolm’s List – US

My Girl – US

Only the Brave – US

Pitch Perfect – US

Pitch Perfect 2 – US

Priscilla – US

Raging Bull – UK

30 Minutes or Less – US

12 Years A Slave – US

Twins – US

Wild Things – US

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall – US

2 January

After the Quake – US

3 January

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – UK

5 January

The Life of Chuck – UK

open image in gallery Tom Hiddleston in ‘The Life of Chuck’ ( Neon )

7 January

Good Night, and Good Luck: Live from Broadway – UK

9 January

Depeche Mode: M –UK/US

Stone Cold Fox – US

The Threesome – US

12 January

Bob Marley: One Love – US

14 January

Distorted – US

15 January

Amish Stud – US

Bone Lake – US

The Children Act – US

James Bond collection – UK/US

Dr No

From Russia with Love

Goldfinger

Thunderball

You Only Live Twice

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Diamonds Are Forever

Live and Let Die

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

Moonraker

For Your Eyes Only

Octopussy

A View to a Kill

The Living Daylights

Licence to Kill

GoldenEye

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Die Another Day

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Skyfall

Spectre

No Time to Die

Never Say Never Again

Kumiko: The Treasure Hunter – US

The Royal We – US

Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire – US

16 January

Licorice Pizza – US

25 January

Chatroom– UK

Ordinary Angels – UK

open image in gallery ‘Ordinary Angels’ is arriving on Netflix ( © 2023 Lionsgate )

Television

1 January

Detective Conan collection three – US

Falling Skies season one to five – US

The Good Doctor season one to seven – UK

Physical: Welcome to Mongolia season one (new episodes weekly) – US

Transformers: Earthspark season three – US

2 January

Found season one to two – US

Grizzly & The Lemmings season four – US

Your Turn to Kill season one – US

3 January

The Following season one to three – US

6 January

Good Cop / Bad Cop season one – US

7 January

11.22.63 season one

9 January

Prodigal Son season one to two – US

14 January

Veronica Mars season one to three – US

16 January

Southland season one to five – US

19 January

Sandokan season one – US

open image in gallery Freddie Highmore in ‘The Good Doctor’ ( ABC / screengrab )

20 January

Just a Dash season one to three – US

Rizzoli & Isles season one to seven – US

24 January

Agatha Christie’s Poirot – UK

26 January

My Sesame Street Friends: My Sesame Music – US