Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Walt Disney Company CEO Michael Eisner has reflected on his storied career, describing his time working with Harvey Weinstein as the “hardest” part of his tenure.

In a newly published interview with Graham Bensinger on his In Depth podcast, Eisner — who ran Disney from 1984 to 2005 — recalled the difficulties of dealing with the now-disgraced movie mogul, 73.

“He lied about everything,” the ex-CEO, 83, claimed of Weinstein, who has since been imprisoned for a series of sex crimes. “How do you deal with somebody who never tells the truth?”

Eisner added: “He was just a pig. He was rude, but he was a closet intellectual. He looked like a truck driver. He acted like a truck driver. He had great independent film taste and nobody at Disney would deal with him but me.

“He couldn’t tell the truth, he didn’t stick to the contracts,” he said.

open image in gallery Michael Einser (left), who served as CEO of Walt Disney Company from 1984 to 2005, described disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein (right) as a 'rude, but closeted intellectual' ( Getty )

open image in gallery Weinstein is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault in California in 2022 ( AP )

During his time as CEO, Eisner struck a deal in 1993 to acquire Weinstein’s film studio, Miramax Films, which he had co-founded with his brother, Bob.

Eisner revealed to host Bensinger that he initially made the purchase because it was “a good, cheap deal” worth $70 million; however, he said he would not make the deal now, “if I’d thought that I’m bringing a wolf into the hen house.”

The Independent has contacted Weinstein’s representative for comment.

Miramax was once one of Disney’s most profitable outlets, responsible for Oscar-nominated hits Chicago, Gangs of New York and The Hours.

The Weinstein brothers departed Miramax in 2005 due to clashes with Eisner and Disney management. It was later sold to Filmyard Holdings in 2010.

Weinstein is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence after he was convicted in 2022 of rape and sexual assault in California. He was previously convicted of rape and sexual assault in New York City in 2020, though the conviction was overturned in 2024, leading to a retrial. In the 2025 retrial, the jury found him guilty of a single count of a criminal sexual act and acquitted him of a second. They remained deadlocked on a third rape charge. Weinstein is actively appealing his California conviction.

Eisner, meanwhile, was succeeded by Bob Iger as Disney CEO in 2005. Iger served as CEO until 2020, when he briefly handed over the reins to Bob Chapek. After Chapek was ousted in 2022, Iger returned as CEO. He is set to step down again in March and will be replaced by Josh D’Amaro.