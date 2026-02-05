Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Melania, the documentary about Donald Trump’s wife, the current US first lady, might have generated a media firestorm, but it failed to dent the UK box office in its first weekend of release, opening at just No 29.

Brett Ratner’s film amassed £32,974 from 155 cinemas in total, a screen average of £212.80. While the takings are a far cry from the reported $75m (£54.6m) paid by Amazon to distribute and promote the film, it’s not the disaster that was projected.

Ahead of its premiere, UK ticket sales were described as “soft”, according to Tim Richards, the chief executive of Vue, and on the day of release, many screenings across the UK were sparsely attended, with the film even playing to empty rooms in several locations over the weekend. However, some screening rooms, namely in Vue Islington, were booked up and filled with journalists.

Reporters rushed to see the film on Friday after Amazon decided not to preview it ahead of time. The Independent attended a near-empty screening at Vue Westfield, in Stratford, where four other audience members were present, two of whom were reporters.

open image in gallery Melania Trump in her new documentary, ‘Melania’ ( Amazon )

In the US, the film exceeded predictions on its opening day, grossing $2.9m (£2.1m) from 1,778 cinemas, but was still a flop. It was ultimately beaten at the box office by Iron Lung, an independently financed horror film made by YouTuber Mark Fischbach.

Inspired by the 2022 horror game created by David Szymanski, Iron Lung was made for $3m (£2.1m) and has made $21m (£15.3m) to date – seven times its budget. In the UK, the film reached No 4 at the box office, with takings of £948,731, beating the week’s big release, Jason Statham action film, Shelter (£946,903).

The week’s No 1 film is Chloé Zhao’s Oscar-nominated weepie Hamnet, whose takings of £1.4m brought its overall total to £14.8m.

Melania follows the 20 days leading up to her husband’s second inauguration in January 2025.

Since its release, reviews have been largely negative, with the film sitting at a measly 10 per cent on the platform. However, viewers on the site have given the documentary a 99 per cent score, in an apparent demonstration of support for Trump.

open image in gallery Melania Trump attending the world premiere of her documentary at the Trump Kennedy Center ( Getty )

In a one-star review for The Independent, Nick Hilton wrote: “Perhaps Melania is merely a piece of post-modern post-entertainment. After all, it is transparently not a documentary.”

Hilton continues: “Melania spends most scenes playing a staged version of herself, and shots of the first lady are composed with all the deliberateness Ratner brought to his work on X-Men: The Last Stand. This is somewhere between reality TV and pure fiction.”