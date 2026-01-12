Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mark Ruffalo has blasted Donald Trump as the “worst human being” during a red carpet interview at the Golden Globes.

The actor, 58, joined other A-listers in protesting Trump’s administration at Sunday’s Los Angeles ceremony by wearing buttons that say “BE GOOD” and “ICE OUT” to honor Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week.

Ruffalo told USA Today on the red carpet, “This is for Renee Nicole Good, who was murdered.”

He went on to call out Trump for the recent military operations in Venezuela, adding: “We're in the middle of a war with Venezuela that we illegally invaded. He's telling the world that international law doesn't matter to him. The only thing that matters to him is his own morality, but the guy is a convicted felon; a convicted rapist. He’s a pedophile.”

Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records in May 2024. Earlier that year, a jury had found him liable of sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll in 1996, but he was never convicted because it was a civil suit. Trump has never been charged with a sex crime, including pedophilia.

open image in gallery Mark Ruffalo spoke out against President Donald Trump on the red carpet at the Golden Globes this year ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Celebrities wore ‘Be Good’ pins on the red carpet to honor Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“He's the worst human being. If we're relying on this guy's morality for the most powerful country in the world, then we're all in a lot of trouble,” Ruffalo said before concluding, “So this is for [Good]. This is for the people in the United States who are terrorized and scared today. I know I'm one of them. I love this country. And what I'm seeing here happening is not America.”

The actor was up for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama at the ceremony for his role in HBO Max thriller Task, but lost to Noah Wyle for his performance in The Pitt.

The Be Good campaign, organized by groups including the National Domestic Workers Alliance and endorsed by the ACLU, was created to honor Good as well as Keith Porter, who was killed on New Year’s Eve by an off-duty ICE agent in Los Angeles. The campaign’s website says that the movement’s goal is to remind people “to be good to one another in the face of such horror — to be a good citizen, neighbor, friend, ally and human.”

In addition to Ruffalo, other stars that wore the campaign’s buttons to protest Trump and ICE included Jean Smart, Wanda Sykes, Ariana Grande, and Natasha Lyonne.

Smart said on the red carpet: “I feel like we're kind of at a turning point in our country and I hope people can keep their heads because I think that's actually going to be the hardest thing, to keep our heads, but that's going to take a lot of courage and a lot of restraint.”

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.