Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Wanda Sykes thanks God and the trans community while accepting Golden Globe on Ricky Gervais’ behalf

Controversial British comedian was notably absent from Sunday’s ceremony

Inga Parkel in New York
Nikki Glaser trashes Golden Globes broadcaster CBS amid ongoing turmoil: 'B.S. news'

Wanda Sykes made sure to acknowledge God and the transgender community while accepting the Golden Globe on behalf of controversial comedian and noted atheist Ricky Gervais.

During Sunday’s ceremony, Sykes, 61, presented the award for best stand-up comedy on television. Gervais had been nominated for his latest special Mortality, alongside Bill Maher, Brett Goldstein, Kevin Hart, Kumail Nanjiani and Sarah Silverman.

Giving a shout out to the Golden Globes for “having me,” Sykes said: “Because you know there is some people pissed off that a queer, Black woman is doing the job of two mediocre white guys.”

More to follow

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in