Wanda Sykes thanks God and the trans community while accepting Golden Globe on Ricky Gervais’ behalf
Controversial British comedian was notably absent from Sunday’s ceremony
Wanda Sykes made sure to acknowledge God and the transgender community while accepting the Golden Globe on behalf of controversial comedian and noted atheist Ricky Gervais.
During Sunday’s ceremony, Sykes, 61, presented the award for best stand-up comedy on television. Gervais had been nominated for his latest special Mortality, alongside Bill Maher, Brett Goldstein, Kevin Hart, Kumail Nanjiani and Sarah Silverman.
Giving a shout out to the Golden Globes for “having me,” Sykes said: “Because you know there is some people pissed off that a queer, Black woman is doing the job of two mediocre white guys.”
More to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks