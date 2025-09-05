Macaulay Culkin thanks John Candy for noticing his father was a ‘monster’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Macaulay Culkin has expressed gratitude for the late actor John Candy noticing that his father was a “monster”.

The former child actor starred alongside Candy in Uncle Buck (1989) and Home Alone (1990), and said that he felt his on-screen Uncle was a real “paternal” presence in his life as he went through a difficult relationship with his now-estranged father, Kit Culkin.

In a new documentary about Candy’s life, John Candy: I Like Me, Culkin offered his reflections on the actor’s support and empathy. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday (4 September).

“I think he always had that really great instinct,” he said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Listen, even before the wave crested and the Home Alone stuff was happening, it was not hard to see how difficult my father was. It was no secret. He was already a monster.”

Now 45, the actor shot to fame for his portrayals as left-behind child Kevin McCallister in Home Alone and Home Alone 2 and said his father’s behaviour became worse with his rising stardom.

open image in gallery Candy starred as Uncle Buck in the 1989 film ( Universal Pictures )

“All of a sudden, the fame and the money came, and he became an infamous monster,” Culkin continued.

“He was already not a good guy. I think John was looking a little side-eyed, like, ‘Is everything alright over there? You doing good? Good day? Everything's alright? Everything good at home? Alright.’ “

Culkin said that Candy’s check-ins were a “testament to the kind of man he was” and that the Splash star “was just looking out for” him while filming.

The actor added that people appeared less concerned about him as time went on and wished he had had more care and concern as a child.

“It doesn't happen that often. It actually happened less as time went on,” he said.

“I wish I had got more of that in my life. It's important that I remember that. I remember John caring when not a lot of people did.”

open image in gallery Candy passed away in 1994 ( Getty Images )

Culkin has previously expressed his difficult relationship with his father, petitioning to remove his parents as legal guardians when he was 15. He recently admitted that he hadn’t spoken to him in over 30 years.