Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Macaulay Culkin thanks John Candy for noticing his father was a ‘monster’

‘I remember John caring when not a lot of people did,’ said star

Maira Butt
Friday 05 September 2025 04:17 EDT
Comments
'Why doesn't he just call the cops?': Macaulay Culkin points out an 'enormous plot hole' in Home Alone

Macaulay Culkin has expressed gratitude for the late actor John Candy noticing that his father was a “monster”.

The former child actor starred alongside Candy in Uncle Buck (1989) and Home Alone (1990), and said that he felt his on-screen Uncle was a real “paternal” presence in his life as he went through a difficult relationship with his now-estranged father, Kit Culkin.

In a new documentary about Candy’s life, John Candy: I Like Me, Culkin offered his reflections on the actor’s support and empathy. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday (4 September).

“I think he always had that really great instinct,” he said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Listen, even before the wave crested and the Home Alone stuff was happening, it was not hard to see how difficult my father was. It was no secret. He was already a monster.”

Now 45, the actor shot to fame for his portrayals as left-behind child Kevin McCallister in Home Alone and Home Alone 2 and said his father’s behaviour became worse with his rising stardom.

Candy starred as Uncle Buck in the 1989 film
Candy starred as Uncle Buck in the 1989 film (Universal Pictures)

“All of a sudden, the fame and the money came, and he became an infamous monster,” Culkin continued.

“He was already not a good guy. I think John was looking a little side-eyed, like, ‘Is everything alright over there? You doing good? Good day? Everything's alright? Everything good at home? Alright.’ “

Culkin said that Candy’s check-ins were a “testament to the kind of man he was” and that the Splash star “was just looking out for” him while filming.

The actor added that people appeared less concerned about him as time went on and wished he had had more care and concern as a child.

It doesn't happen that often. It actually happened less as time went on,” he said.

“I wish I had got more of that in my life. It's important that I remember that. I remember John caring when not a lot of people did.”

Candy passed away in 1994
Candy passed away in 1994 (Getty Images)

Culkin has previously expressed his difficult relationship with his father, petitioning to remove his parents as legal guardians when he was 15. He recently admitted that he hadn’t spoken to him in over 30 years.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in