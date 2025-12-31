Macaulay Culkin says fans must abide by three ‘rules’ before approaching him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Macaulay Culkin has spoken about the three “rules” he has for fans who wish to approach him in public.

The Home Alone actor was one of the most successful and recognisable child stars in Hollywood history, with his two Home Alone movies together grossing nearly a billion dollars at the box office in 1990 and 1992. After a run of additional films, among them 1991’s My Girl and 1994’s Richie Rich, Culkin stepped away from the limelight.

Now aged 45, Culkin has been steadily working as an actor once again, most recently lending his voice to the animated sequel Zootropolis 2, and told the SmartLess podcast that he’s come to terms with his early fame and now sets clear boundaries with fans when in public.

“I definitely have to gird myself for, you know, outings and so forth,” he explained. “Just set certain ground rules for myself.”

When it comes to his fans, Culkin said that he respectfully asks them to abide by certain rules, too.

“Don’t approach me when I’m at the dinner table,” he said. “I don’t like that. Don’t approach me when I’m with my kids. Definitely don’t follow me to the bathroom.”

Macaulay Culkin at an event earlier this month ( Getty )

He added that setting clear boundaries is an improvement on how he used to be, when he believed he was at the mercy of fans. “I just realised that I’m in charge of the social contract,” he said. “I’m in charge of the interaction.”

Culkin has been in a relationship with the Disney actor Brenda Song since 2017, and the couple have two children, four-year-old son Dakota and three-year-old Carson.

Earlier this year, Culkin revealed that he hasn’t spoken to his father Kit – who managed his career as a child actor – for 30 years, claiming that he is “one of those … narcissistic, crazy people”.

While appearing on the interview series Hot Ones this year, Culkin also gave a very funny reason as to why he believes Home Alone 2 – which features a notorious cameo from future US president Donald Trump – is better than the original.