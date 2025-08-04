Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Lindsay Lohan opens up about having PTSD from ‘terrifying’ and ‘invasive’ experience of fame

‘I pray stuff like that never comes back. It’s not safe. It’s not fair,’ said the actor

Louis Chilton
Monday 04 August 2025 00:04 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Freakier Friday trailer

Lindsay Lohan has opened up about experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the “terrifying moments” she faced at the height of her celebrity.

The 39-year-old actor rose to fame as a child star with a role in the 1998 family film The Parent Trap, and was the subject of intense, and often hostile, media attention as a young adult.

In an interview with The Times, Lohan, who now shares a two-year-old son with her husband, financier Bader Shammas, reflected on the experience.

“I don’t ever want my family to experience being chased by the paparazzi the way I was,” she said.

“They were terrifying moments I had in my life – I have PTSD to the extreme from those things. The most invasive situations. Really scary. And I pray stuff like that never comes back. It’s not safe. It’s not fair.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lohan discussed her “frustrating” experiences in the film industry as she struggled to break free of typecasting.

Lindsay Lohan pictured at the 'Freakier Friday' premiere on 31 July in London
Lindsay Lohan pictured at the 'Freakier Friday' premiere on 31 July in London (Getty Images)

Since the early days of her career, Lohan has been best known for her work in comedies. The actor pointed to the forthcoming Hulu series Count My Lies as giving her the sort of “meaty” role that she’s struggled to find in the past.

“I miss films that are stories, like All About Eve or Breakfast at Tiffany’s. There are not many major movies I want to go and see that are like that – there’s a gap and I’m craving to do work like that,” she said.

Asked if she thought she was pigeonholed, Lohan replied: “Yeah, I do. I was so thrilled to work on [the acclaimed 2006 Robert Altman drama] A Prairie Home Companion, and yet even today I have to fight for stuff that is like that, which is frustrating.

“Because, well, you know me as this – but you also know I can do that. So let me! Give me the chance. I have to break that cycle and open doors to something else, leaving people no choice. And in due time, if Martin Scorsese reaches out, I’m not going to say no.”

Lohan can next be seen in the long-awaited sequel to the popular 2003 comedy Freaky Friday, opposite Jamie Lee Curtis. Freakier Friday is in cinemas from Friday 8 August.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in