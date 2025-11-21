Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Linda Hamilton has said that she was about to retire when her agent said yes to a role on Stranger Things.

The 69-year-old actor, best known for her leading role in James Cameron’s sci-fi classic The Terminator, is joining the cast of the hit Netflix series for its forthcoming final season.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Hamilton revealed that she told her agent she was going to retire after experiencing hip problems while filming the comedy-drama series Resident Alien.

““The last conversation that I had had with my agent was pretty much like, ‘Dude, I think I’ve got to retire,’” she recalled. “My hip had been hurting for two years, and I wasn’t doing well – I said, ‘I gotta deal with my health, and I just don’t think that I can do this any more.’

“Then he called and said that Stranger Things had asked if I was available, and without even asking me, he just said, ‘Yep’. We have had a good laugh or two about that.”

Fortunately, Hamilton was a big fan of the series, and was keen to take the role.

After agreeing to the role, she took a virtual meeting with Stranger Things’ showrunners, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer.

Linda Hamilton in 'Stranger Things' ( COURTESY OF NETFLIX )

Due to a scheduling mix-up, Hamilton was absent from the Zoom call, and began receiving a string of “Where are you?” messages.

“[The Duffer brothers] are lovely fellows, generous, kind,” she said. “I do believe that there is another type of producer, who would have said, ‘F*** her. She’s 20 minutes late.’ But they were just chill.”

Stranger Things focuses on the supernatural goings-on in the small US town of Hawkings, Indiana in the 1980s.

Hamilton joins an ensemble cast that includes Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

Her character, Dr Kay, is the head scientist in the military division that has set up in the town.

“Hawkins is under quarantine,” Hamilton said. “Dr Kay’s got her own very private agenda, whereas almost everybody in the town and in the military is trying to bring down the evil.

“She’s got some deeper personal desires, which keeps it interesting. And she’s ruthless, which was fun.”

The first half of Stranger Things season five debuts on Netflix in the UK on 27 November, with two further batches of episodes arriving on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day 2026.