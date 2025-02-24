Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Lilly Singh has left 2025 SAG Awards viewers cringing over her stilted red-carpet interview with Jane Fonda.

Fonda, 87, was in attendance at the Sunday ceremony to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for her career spanning more than 50 years.

Singh, who was hosting the red carpet for Netflix, caught up with the octogenarian actor ahead of the ceremony.

During their brief chat, an energized Singh, 36, asked Fonda a series of questions, including who/what she was wearing and what advice she had for young actresses.

Fonda, however, responded with low energy and low enthusiasm, leading several viewers to cringe over the awkward interaction and call out Singh for her “overzealousness.”

“I don’t know who this woman is but she is literally so cringe and overzealous plz get someone else @netflix her interview with Jane Fonda was sooo awkward,” one person wrote.

Lily Singh partnered with Netflix to interview celebrities on the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet, including Jane Fonda ( Getty Images )

“Was anyone else EXTREMELY UNCOMFORTABLE when jane fonda was being interviewed by lilly singh on the sag red carpet just now? it was so awkward and difficult to watch, jane looked like she wanted to be anywhere else,” a second added.

A third found Singh’s questions to be “annoying.” “She basically called Jane Fonda old by asking her ‘what advice do you have for young actresses?’” they said.

“Omg that Jane Fonda interview by Lily Singh… girl… HORRIFIC,” wrote a fourth.

The 2025 SAG Awards, which honor the best performances in TV and film from the past year, were hosted by actor Kristen Bell. She was also nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series category this year for her starring role in Netflix’s hit rom-com Nobody Wants This.

Winners are voted on by the thousands of active SAG-AFTRA union members, making it the only major awards show to be determined entirely by actors’ peers.

Jon M. Chu’s hit Wicked musical adaptation led the film nominees with five nods, while FX’s historical drama Shōgun triumphs in the television categories, also with five nods.

Other major film contenders included the Ralph Fiennes-led papal drama Conclave and Netflix’s divisive musical crime-thriller Emilia Pérez, which has faced scrutiny after its star Karla Sofía Gascón’s online history emerged.