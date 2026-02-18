‘We’re all very concerned’: Liam Neeson speaks out on Hollywood’s future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Neeson has voiced significant apprehension regarding the future of cinema, pointing to the increasing trend of films bypassing traditional theatrical releases in favour of streaming platforms.

The 73-year-old Northern Irish actor, whose illustrious career spans nearly five decades with iconic roles in films such as Schindler’s List and Michael Collins, shared his concerns while promoting his latest project, Cold Storage. In the upcoming thriller, Neeson portrays Robert Quinn, a seasoned bioterror operative.

Speaking to the Press Association, Neeson articulated his worries about the evolving landscape of Hollywood. "The movie industry is changing, streaming services are merging, companies are being bought out," he stated. "We’re all very concerned about the state of Hollywood. What’s going to happen to feature films?"

Reflecting on his extensive career, which includes an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Oskar Schindler, Neeson acknowledged the inherent difficulties of the acting profession. "I’ve been very, very lucky," he admitted. "I have friends and acquaintances, actors, some of whom haven’t worked for months and months. It’s a profession filled with rejection. It really is."

He recounted the often-personal nature of early career criticism: "You’re told, ‘You’re not right, you’re too Irish. Can you change your accent? Oh, you’re taller than I thought you were.’ All this kind of criticism follows you throughout your career, certainly in the early days. I’ve been very, very lucky."

Despite his veteran status, Neeson, who recently appeared in the action-comedy The Naked Gun alongside Pamela Anderson and has three other films awaiting release, expressed a keen interest in collaborating with emerging talent. "I’d love the chance to work with up-and-coming directors," he said. "I may be a little out of touch, but there just seems to be incredible talent out there."

Neeson’s last big film, The Naked Gun, proved to be a box office hit ( AP )

He particularly praised his Cold Storage co-stars, Joe Keery and Georgina Campbell, highlighting their compelling on-screen dynamic. Neeson confessed, "I didn’t know Joe’s work, I may have seen a couple of early episodes of Stranger Things. Georgina, I didn’t know at all."

He continued: "They were just terrific to work with. They inspired me and gave me a sense of the pace my character should speak at. Most of my lines involve bioterror-related physics and chemistry, but working with Joe and Georgina on the first day… I loved them. Their chemistry was terrific and inspired how I delivered my performance."

Directed by Jonny Campbell and penned by David Koepp, Cold Storage centres on the urgent efforts to contain a dangerous parasitic fungus that escapes from an abandoned military base. Keery and Campbell star as Teacake and Naomi, two young employees of a self-storage facility built on the former US military site, who join Quinn in a race against time to prevent a catastrophic extinction event.

Cold Storage is scheduled for release in UK cinemas this Friday.