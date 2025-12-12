Liam Neeson addresses position on vaccines after narrating controversial documentary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Neeson has claimed he is “not anti-vaccination” after narrating the controversial documentary Plague of Corruption.

The film was released online last month but has been removed by several social media sites for violating policies regarding health information. Clips posted online promoted discredited theories, such as those linking vaccines to autism.

The documentary is based on the 2020 book of the same name by Dr. Judy Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively, which had a foreword by prominent vaccine skeptic Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy, who is now the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, is also interviewed in the documentary.

In a statement to The Independent, a representative for Neeson said: "We all recognize that corruption can exist within the pharmaceutical industry, but that should never be conflated with opposition to vaccines.

Liam Neeson at the New York premiere of 'The Naked Gun' in July 2025

“Liam never has been, and is not, anti-vaccination. His extensive work with UNICEF underscores his long-held support for global immunization and public-health initiatives. He did not shape the film's editorial content, and any questions about its claims or messaging should be directed to the producers."

The Independent has approached Heckenlively, who produced the film, for further comment.

Last month, Kennedy said he has personally directed the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update its website to contradict its longtime guidance that vaccines don't cause autism.

“The whole thing about ‘vaccines have been tested and there’s been this determination made,’ is just a lie,” Kennedy said in an interview with The New York Times.

The “vaccine safety” on the CDC website now argues that the statement “vaccines do not cause autism” is not based on evidence because it doesn't rule out the possibility that infant vaccines might be linked to the disorder. Public health researchers and other scientists have strongly pushed back against the updated website, pointing out that it misleads the public by exploiting the fact that scientific method cannot prove a negative.

Decades of research exploring links between vaccines and autism have all pointed to the conclusion that vaccines do not cause autism.

