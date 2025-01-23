Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A dormant Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio project is suddenly looking more likely.

Nine years ago, Scorsese started putting plans in motion to adapt Devil in the White City, Erik Larsen’s best-selling nonfiction thriller, which DiCaprio bought the rights to in 2010.

The brakes were put on Scorsese’s film adaptation when it was announced the book would be adapted by director Todd Field for TV instead, with Keanu Reeves in the lead role.

However, this adaptation never came to fruition and, according to Deadline, 20th Century is overseeing the project with Scorsese and DiCaprio attached once again. The Independent has contacted 20th Century for comment.

Set in 1893, the chilling book weaves together the tales of two men: Daniel H Burnham, an architect and urban designer who was behind the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago, and Henry Holmes, a cunning con artist, bigamist and serial killer, who capitalised on the tourist attraction to lure anywhere between 27 and 200 victims to his elaborately designed “Murder Castle”.

DiCaprio is reportedly in talks to play the role of Holmes.

There is a question mark surrounding what 82-year-old director Scorsese’s next film will be. In 2023, it was reported that Scorsese would tackle another David Grann book after 2023’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

Grann told French outlet Télérama that the filmmaker was planning to adapt The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder.

Both Scorsese and his frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio have obtained the rights to the novel, which was published earlier this year. The film tells the story of survivors of a shipwreck who, six months after returning home, are accused by three men of mutineering their ship.

However, in 2024, Scorsese seemed to reveal that his next project will actually be an 80-minute film about Jesus, adapted from A Life of Jesus by Silence writer Shūsaku Endō.

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are eyeing seventh film together ( Getty Images for CinemaCon )

The filmmaker told The Los Angeles Times: “I’m trying to find a new way to make it more accessible and take away the negative onus of what has been associated with organised religion.”

Devil in the White City would be the seventh Scorsese feature film DiCaprio has starred in following Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street and Killers of the Flower Moon.