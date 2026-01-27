KPop Demon Hunters dolls unveiled after Netflix film’s runaway success
Mattel has confirmed that they will be releasing different toy collections related to the film throughout the year
Mattel is set to launch a new range of KPop Demon Hunters dolls later this year, aiming to capitalise on the runaway success of the Netflix film after initially missing out on the holiday shopping season.
The animated feature has become Netflix’s most popular film to date, garnering over 500 million views since its release last June. However, a source revealed last year that Mattel had not anticipated its significant crossover appeal.
The new toys are slated for a summer rollout, approximately a year after the film’s debut, as the toy giant hopes merchandise will sustain its popularity.
Roberto Stanichi, Mattel’s chief global brand officer, told Reuters at the International Toy Fair in Nuremberg that the company "really believe[s] that this brand and this franchise has evergreen potential." He added: "We’re going to be staging different collections, different assortments throughout the year."
Facing a decline in traditional retail sales, the maker of Barbie and Hot Wheels is strategically repositioning itself as a global entertainment player, revitalising its intellectual properties through Hollywood collaborations.
With more than 14 films in development, Mattel aims to replicate the triumph of the 2023 "Barbie" blockbuster, with a live-action "Masters of the Universe" due in June, alongside a new He-Man toy line.
While no official announcement has been made, industry publication Deadline has reported that a KPop Demon Hunters sequel is in the pipeline for a potential 2029 release.
Filippo Zuffada, senior director of consumer products at Netflix, commented: "We have ambitious plans for the franchise, but I’m not able to share them yet. Merchandise is essential to extend the life of an IP like this."
The new dolls, inspired by the film’s girl band members Rumi, Zoey, and Mira – who are demon hunters by night – will initially be available in two styles, including versions that sing their Billboard No 1 hit, "Golden".
Characters from the HUNTR/X stars, rival boy band Saja Boys, and others will also feature across Mattel’s Polly Pocket, UNO, and Little People Collector brands. Dolls are expected to retail for around $40 to $45, while Polly Pocket capsules, featuring the band’s favourite ramen cups, will cost about $8.
Some products will not be available until autumn.
