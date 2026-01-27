KPop Demon Hunters dolls unveiled after Netflix film’s runaway success

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mattel is set to launch a new range of KPop Demon Hunters dolls later this year, aiming to capitalise on the runaway success of the Netflix film after initially missing out on the holiday shopping season.

The animated feature has become Netflix’s most popular film to date, garnering over 500 million views since its release last June. However, a source revealed last year that Mattel had not anticipated its significant crossover appeal.

The new toys are slated for a summer rollout, approximately a year after the film’s debut, as the toy giant hopes merchandise will sustain its popularity.

Roberto Stanichi, Mattel’s chief global brand officer, told Reuters at the International Toy Fair in Nuremberg that the company "really believe[s] that this brand and this franchise has evergreen potential." He added: "We’re going to be staging different collections, different assortments throughout the year."

open image in gallery Figures from the "KPop Demon Hunters" toy series are on display at Mattel's booth at the Nuremberg Toy Fair ( REUTERS )

Facing a decline in traditional retail sales, the maker of Barbie and Hot Wheels is strategically repositioning itself as a global entertainment player, revitalising its intellectual properties through Hollywood collaborations.

With more than 14 films in development, Mattel aims to replicate the triumph of the 2023 "Barbie" blockbuster, with a live-action "Masters of the Universe" due in June, alongside a new He-Man toy line.

While no official announcement has been made, industry publication Deadline has reported that a KPop Demon Hunters sequel is in the pipeline for a potential 2029 release.

Filippo Zuffada, senior director of consumer products at Netflix, commented: "We have ambitious plans for the franchise, but I’m not able to share them yet. Merchandise is essential to extend the life of an IP like this."

open image in gallery Mattel EVP and Chief Global Brand Officer Roberto Stanichi with the 'KPop Demon Hunters' toys ( REUTERS )

The new dolls, inspired by the film’s girl band members Rumi, Zoey, and Mira – who are demon hunters by night – will initially be available in two styles, including versions that sing their Billboard No 1 hit, "Golden".

Characters from the HUNTR/X stars, rival boy band Saja Boys, and others will also feature across Mattel’s Polly Pocket, UNO, and Little People Collector brands. Dolls are expected to retail for around $40 to $45, while Polly Pocket capsules, featuring the band’s favourite ramen cups, will cost about $8.

Some products will not be available until autumn.