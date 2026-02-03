KPop Demon Hunters to perform first live show outside of US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The singing sensations behind the blockbuster film KPop Demon Hunters are poised to make their international live debut at the 2026 Bafta film awards.

This highly anticipated performance marks the first time the group will take to the stage together outside of the United States, according to Bafta organisers.

The Netflix musical movie introduces the fictional K-pop band Huntr/x, comprising Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who lead a double life as demon hunters, safeguarding their fanbase from supernatural threats.

The vocal talents bringing these characters to life, Ejae (Rumi), Audrey Nuna (Mira), and Rei Ami (Zoey), are scheduled to perform their chart-topping single, “Golden”, at the prestigious ceremony.

Their appearance comes hot on the heels of a significant achievement: 'Golden' recently made history by becoming the first K-Pop song to secure a Grammy Award, clinching the prize for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

open image in gallery Mira, Rumi, Zoey in a scene from ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ ( Netflix via AP) )

Expressing their excitement, the group stated: "Performing at the Bafta film awards is a golden moment that our younger selves could never have imagined. We’re so proud to represent Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters and spread the film’s positive message to fans around the globe."

Emma Baehr, Bafta’s executive director of awards and content, highlighted the film’s "phenomenal impact on the hearts and minds of audiences of all ages around the world."

She added: "We are thrilled the talented singers behind Huntr/x will bring their K-pop energy to the EE Bafta film awards next month. Not only are we here to celebrate exceptional films and the people who make them, we also want to create an unmissable night of entertainment, and we can’t wait to roll out the EE Bafta film awards red carpet for such an iconic trio."

Released on Netflix in June 2025, KPop Demon Hunters features stars such as Ken Jeong and Daniel Dae Kim. Just two months post-release, it soared to become the streaming giant’s most popular film, as reported by Netflix’s Tudum website.

open image in gallery The ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ pose with their Grammy Award

The film has since garnered an Oscar nomination and collected numerous accolades, including trophies at the Golden Globes, Grammys and Critics’ Choice awards.

The track 'Golden' dominated the Billboard chart in the US for eight consecutive weeks and the UK charts for 10 non-consecutive weeks, also featuring in Spotify’s global top 10 streamed songs of 2025. Last August, it became the first K-pop song in 13 years to top the official UK singles chart.

The Bafta film awards will be broadcast live from the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday, 22 February.