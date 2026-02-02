KPop Demon Hunters’ viral hit makes Grammys history
- The K-pop song "Golden", performed by the fictional group HUNTR/X from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, has become the first-ever K-pop song to win a Grammy Award.
- "Golden" secured the award for best song written for visual media at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, presented during the pre-telecast premiere ceremony.
- The song, featuring Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, had previously won awards at both the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards.
- This win represents a significant milestone for the K-pop genre, following previous nominations for acts like BTS without a win.
- "Golden" has also achieved considerable chart success, becoming the first all-female trio to top Billboard charts since Destiny’s Child and the second K-pop single to top the Official Singles Chart in the UK.
