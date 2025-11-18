Kit Harington admits playing Game of Thrones sister Sophie Turner’s lover in new film ‘felt very odd’
The pair who played Stark siblings in ‘Game of Thrones’ star as lovers in upcoming Gothic horror film ‘The Dreadful’
Kit Harington has opened up about the awkwardness of going from on-screen siblings to on-screen lovers with his Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner in the upcoming film The Dreadful.
From director Natasha Kermani, the British Gothic horror film stars Turner, 29, as Anne, a woman whose life with her mother-in-law on the outskirts of society is disrupted when a man (Harington) from their past arrives unexpectedly.
“[Turner] was one that sent that movie to me and somehow didn’t see what I saw in it,” Harington told E! News. “I was like, ‘These guys, these are lovers, right?’ I felt very odd about that.”
Harington, 38, who played Jon Snow in HBO’s beloved medieval fantasy series, alongside Turner as his on-screen sister, Sansa Stark, revealed the “embarrassing” logistics of filming a kissing scene together.
“It was slightly embarrassing, having to get on an apple box to kiss her because she’s about a foot taller than me,” he playfully teased. “But other than that, my dignity was pretty intact.”
Despite any weirdness, Harington cherished the reunion. “It was a good chance to be with her again and work together,” he emphasized. “What was lovely is that we got on set together and our friendship completely ignited again. It felt like being with family. It really did.”
Turner shared a similar sentiment during an earlier appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
She recalled sending Harington the script, “and he kind of sent me a message back going like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to, but this is going to be really f***ing weird, Soph.’”
Confused by his response, Turner said she flipped through the script. “And it’s like, ‘Kiss, kiss, sex, kiss, sex…’ And then I’m like, ‘Oh, shoot, that’s my brother,’” she said.
“We put it out of our minds, and then we get on set and it’s the first kissing scene, and we are both retching. Like, really, it is vile. It was the worst.”
The Dreadful, which also includes Marcia Gay Harden, Jonathan Howard and Laurence O’Fuarain, does not yet have a release date.
In the meantime, Harington stars in The Family Plan 2, a sequel to the 2023 action comedy, led by Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan, about a former government assassin whose family vacation overseas is interrupted by an enemy looking to settle unfinished business.
The Family Plan 2 will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from November 21.
