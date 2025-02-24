Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kieran Culkin playfully roasted Adrien Brody over his lengthy award speeches while accepting the 2025 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Culkin, 42, took home the first win of the night for his role in Jesse Eisenberg’s comedy-drama A Real Pain.

“This is a really heavy award,” Culkin joked about the trophy. “I don’t think there’s any way anyone can hold this for 45 seconds, which is the allotted time, Adrien Brody — 45 seconds.”

After bringing the audience to laughter, he clarified: “There was no reason to take that shot. I love you; it’s a joke. You take your time. Lord knows I will.”

“For those of you who don’t know, [Jesse] cast me in this movie without auditioning me or seeing my work or seeing me in anything ever…which he thinks is normal and I can’t even get into how annoyingly wrong he is,” Culkin teased. “But he cast me because his sister told him to. And he puts a lot of faith in her, which is really sweet but dumb. So yes, thank you Jesse for putting me in this movie. But I want to take a moment to thank Hallie: Thank you, Hallie, for thinking of me and putting my name into your stupid brother’s ear.”

“It’s hard to be sincere,” Culkin added. “But it’s actually a huge honor.”

Kieran Culkin teased Adrien Brody over his lengthy awards speeches during the 2025 SAG Awards ( Getty Images )

Earlier this year, Brody won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama for his role in Brady Corbet’s three-hour historical epic The Brutalist.

During his acceptance speech, the 51-year-old delivered a heartfelt, yet lengthy, message. In it, he thanked his fellow nominees, his cast and crew, his “beautiful and amazing partner” Georgina Chapman and many more.

“You know, this story is really the character’s journey is very reminiscent of my mother’s and my ancestors’ journey of fleeing war and coming to this great country,” Brody said, concluding his speech.

“I owe so much to my mother and my grandparents for their sacrifice, and although I do not know fully how to express all of the challenges that you have faced and experienced, and the many people who have struggled immigrating to this country, I hope that this work stands to lift you up a bit and to give you a voice. I’m so grateful. I will cherish this moment forever.”

Brody was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role in The Brutalist at the 2025 SAG Awards.