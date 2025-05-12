Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kevin Spacey has landed a new role in the conspiracy thriller The Awakening as he continues to return to the public spotlight after being cleared of sexual assault accusations in 2023 following a lengthy UK trial.

Deadline reports that Spacey has joined the new film, which also stars Justin Tinto (Just the Way You Are), Peter Stormare (Fargo, Dancer in the Dark) and Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness, Before We Go Out).

The film reportedly follows a couple who uncover a conspiracy theory about world domination which plunges them into a race against time to expose the truth.

Matt Routledge is directing the film, which is produced by Camelot Films who also financed the movie along with Tinto. The film is currently in post-production with a screenplay co-written by Tinto, Routledge and Matt Hookings.

Hookings, who is also the CEO of Camelot Films, said in a statement: “The Awakening has a strong message behind it that is extremely timely in our current society and everything that is going on in the world. Crossing over film lovers with conspiracy theorists has opened up a hybrid audience that I didn’t realise could exist.”

Since his acquittal, Spacey has starred in a number of small projects including the 2024 thriller The Contract where he played the Devil.

Kevin Spacey has won two Academy Awards ( PA )

The 65-year-old recently resurrected his role as Frank Underwood from the Netflix political conspiracy series House of Cards in a promotional video for comedian Tim Dillon’s Netflix stand-up special.

Spacey was exiled from mainstream Hollywood in 2017 after actor Anthony Rapp accused him of sexually abusing him in 1986. Spacey would have been 26 at the time, while Rapp was 14.

Rapp’s allegations were later dismissed by a Manhattan court in 2022. Spacey has since faced several more allegations of sexual misconduct over the years, all of which he has either denied or insisted were consensual.

Spacey, who came out as gay in 2017 in response to Rapp’s allegations, was later accused of “insensitively” using his coming out as a way to “disguise” his alleged behaviour.

In 2023, Spacey stood trial in the UK after four men alleged that he had sexually assaulted them in separate incidents over the period between 2001 and 2013. He was again cleared of all nine offences.