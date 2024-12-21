Kate Winslet adds more fuel to speculation of a sequel for beloved Christmas movie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kate Winslet has intensified fan speculation that there could be a sequel to the 2006 Nancy Myers Christmas classic The Holiday.

The Oscar-winner, 49, starred in the festive film alongside Jack Black, Jude Law, and Cameron Diaz, which follows two love-troubled women who swap homes in London and Los Angeles for the holidays.

Winslet claimed that – despite the film’s ambiguous ending about the outcome of the two women’s love lives – the prospect of a sequel had “never come up” with the cast or crew.

Speaking to Deadline, Winslet said: “Honestly, it’s never come up. I promise you.”

The Lee star did admit, however, that a sequel to tie up what happened between Iris (Winslet) and Miles (Black) and Amanda (Diaz) and Graham (Law) after the credits stopped rolling could be a good idea.

“Actually, I suppose, I’ve been quite surprised that it never came up,” she reflected. “Because it’s the kind of film that probably would lend itself quite well to a sequel, but it has honestly never come up.”

It comes days after Jude Law triggered sequel speculation by recreating an iconic scene from The Holiday while having lunch with Myers.

open image in gallery Kate Winslet and Jack Black as Iris and Miles in ‘The Holiday’ ( AP )

In a video shared on Meyers’s Instagram, the 75-year-old writer and director told the star that she hasn’t seen him since they wrapped production on The Holiday, 18 years ago.

She then asked him: “Speaking of which, I’ve seen you interviewed a lot, and they keep asking you, ‘Is there gonna be a sequel?’ What do you think?”

In response, Law sighed and pondered “Is there gonna be a sequel?” He then proceeds to drape a napkin on his head and a pair of glasses, imitating the “Mr Napkin head” scene from the film.

Law previously told ComicBook.com that he would only return for a follow-up if Meyers was on board.

“That all lands in Nancy Meyers’ lap,” he said. “So she would only do it if it was a really robust idea and then it would be whether the four of us would come back.

open image in gallery Cameron Diaz and Jude Law as Amanda and Graham in ‘The Holiday’ ( Zade Rosenthal/Columbia Pictures )

“I would be curious to see what they’re all doing,” he added.

In 2022, Meyers and Winslet both debunked claims that a sequel to the film had been given the green light. However, fans now suspect both the actor and director would be keen for a follow up.

Way back in 2014, Law was asked by Glamour magazine whether he’d be keen for a sequel to the popular film.

“That’s a good idea, absolutely,” he said. “The girls [his character Graham’s adorable daughters] will be grown up. Oh my goodness, they’ll be like teenagers! Miffy [Englefield] was such a sweet little girl.”