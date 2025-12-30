Kate Hudson shares truth about her Home Alone 2 cameo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kate Hudson has revealed the truth about her surprise cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

The 46-year-old actor was just a young teen when she was a part of the 1992 holiday classic. Try as you might to spot her on screen, you won’t, as she was actually a part of the children’s choir.

“I’m not in it,” the Bride Wars star clarified on a recent episode of Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist podcast. “I’m on the soundtrack.”

Hudson sang as part of the children’s choir featured in the movie’s opening act, in which Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McAllister shoves his older brother, Buzz, causing the children to fall off the stands like dominoes.

Asked if the recording session included any other names that would go on to achieve fame, Hudson said she couldn’t remember.

open image in gallery Kate Hudson was a young teen when she made a cameo in the 1992 'Home Alone' sequel ( Getty )

“I don’t know. I was so little. I was like... seven?” she said. “Seven or eight? Ten?”

In fact, Hudson, born in 1979, was around 12 or 13 years old during the film’s production.

While her participation in Chris Columbus’s beloved family comedy came years before her official screen debut in a 1996 episode of Party of Five, the Oscar-nominated Almost Famous star previously shared that she still gets residuals from the role.

“I still get residuals from Home Alone 2 because I sang in the chorus. I’m in that chorus, and then I get 10 cents every once in a while,” Hudson said last year.

open image in gallery Hudson and Hugh Jackman lead ‘Song Sung Blue’ as real-life couple Mike and Claire Sardina ( © 2025 Focus Features, LLC. All Rights Reserved. )

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor currently leads the musical drama biopic Song Sung Blue opposite Hugh Jackman. The pair play real-life couple Mike and Claire Sardina, two down-on-their-luck performers who form a Neil Diamond tribute band.

Hudson’s critically acclaimed performance is expected to put her in the Oscar race for Best Actress at the 2026 ceremony. Should she land the coveted nomination, it would be her first in 25 years, since Almost Famous.

In her two-star review,The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey found that “Jackman and Hudson are well cast here,” adding: “They’re plugged into a high-octane wholesomeness, all apple pie smiles and her bouncy Wisconsin accent. They have strong voices, though they never really carry the giddiness of love.”

However, the movie itself, she felt, was “poorly framed” by director Craig Brewer.

“Enough of its improbable events are true that the film feels licensed to gussy up this story of Wisconsin big dreamers in whichever ways it likes,” she wrote. “But the problem with this brand of Hollywood tale is that, by excessively romanticizing their subjects, they diminish their humanity.”