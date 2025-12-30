Kate Hudson shares truth about her Home Alone 2 cameo
Actor was a young teen when she lent her talents to the 1992 holiday classic
Kate Hudson has revealed the truth about her surprise cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.
The 46-year-old actor was just a young teen when she was a part of the 1992 holiday classic. Try as you might to spot her on screen, you won’t, as she was actually a part of the children’s choir.
“I’m not in it,” the Bride Wars star clarified on a recent episode of Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist podcast. “I’m on the soundtrack.”
Hudson sang as part of the children’s choir featured in the movie’s opening act, in which Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McAllister shoves his older brother, Buzz, causing the children to fall off the stands like dominoes.
Asked if the recording session included any other names that would go on to achieve fame, Hudson said she couldn’t remember.
“I don’t know. I was so little. I was like... seven?” she said. “Seven or eight? Ten?”
In fact, Hudson, born in 1979, was around 12 or 13 years old during the film’s production.
While her participation in Chris Columbus’s beloved family comedy came years before her official screen debut in a 1996 episode of Party of Five, the Oscar-nominated Almost Famous star previously shared that she still gets residuals from the role.
“I still get residuals from Home Alone 2 because I sang in the chorus. I’m in that chorus, and then I get 10 cents every once in a while,” Hudson said last year.
The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor currently leads the musical drama biopic Song Sung Blue opposite Hugh Jackman. The pair play real-life couple Mike and Claire Sardina, two down-on-their-luck performers who form a Neil Diamond tribute band.
Hudson’s critically acclaimed performance is expected to put her in the Oscar race for Best Actress at the 2026 ceremony. Should she land the coveted nomination, it would be her first in 25 years, since Almost Famous.
In her two-star review,The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey found that “Jackman and Hudson are well cast here,” adding: “They’re plugged into a high-octane wholesomeness, all apple pie smiles and her bouncy Wisconsin accent. They have strong voices, though they never really carry the giddiness of love.”
However, the movie itself, she felt, was “poorly framed” by director Craig Brewer.
“Enough of its improbable events are true that the film feels licensed to gussy up this story of Wisconsin big dreamers in whichever ways it likes,” she wrote. “But the problem with this brand of Hollywood tale is that, by excessively romanticizing their subjects, they diminish their humanity.”
