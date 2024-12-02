Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jude Law has claimed that he was “lucky” when he began his career in Hollywood, claiming that there is now a “gaping hole” for mid-budget movies in the industry.

Law, 51, who is currently starring in Disney+ series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, has been frank about his past roles as of late, calling Alfie “a bad move” and revealing a previously unknown secret about The Holiday.

Now, in an interview with the Associated Press, as per Deadline, he has opened up on his career and highlighted one of the biggest current problems in Hollywood.

“I mean, I feel very lucky that when I came into this business, they were making (mid-budget films),” Law said.

He adds: “I got to make [films] with people like Anthony (Minghella), looking back now, it’s remarkable that we were allowed to get away with that.”

“But, it’s also an era, it’s a type of film and type of storytelling that I think we miss. Giving the correct kind of budget and time and patience to stories like that is absolutely at the heart of filmmaking, and I think it’s a gaping hole at the moment.”

Law made several movies with Minghella in the 1990s and 2000s, including The Talented Mr Ripley (1999), Cold Mountain (2003) and Breaking and Entering (2006).

Earlier this year, Law shared his regret about starring in 2019’s Captain Marvel, alongside Brie Larson.

While he reflects overall positively on his time working with the studio, calling it “a really good experience”, he has levelled that he would have liked more freedom with the role.

Law told Variety: “I wish I’d been allowed to have a bit more fun with the part. I wanted him to be more arch. I wanted to lean into the humour more.”

He also pointed out an irony with the relentless amount of training they put actors through ahead of the film’s stunts.

“Those suits are hard to move in because they’re thick rubber. You go to stunt camp for a couple of months, where you’re doing all these fight rehearsals and learning to do all this stuff. And then you put the suit on, and you go, ‘Oh! I can’t touch my toes! How am I going to do all that stuff with this thing on?’ You figure it out though.”

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has now introduced the Multiverse, a series of alternate worlds featuring characters old and new, Law, who will now appear in the Star Wars universe, has categorically said his character won’t be returning.

The British actor said in a new interview: “I don’t think there was much more they could get out of Yon-Rogg. That, for me, was the height of Marvel.”