Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jude Law has devastated fans with a new revelation about the 2006 Christmas movie classic, The Holiday.

The Talented Mr. Ripley actor recently appeared on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, where he accidentally revealed a behind-the-scenes secret from the holiday film. The romantic comedy, directed by Nancy Meyers, tells the story of two women — played by Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet — who decide to participate in a house swap to escape their romantic troubles.

Diaz’s character then ends up in a cottage in England, while Winslet’s character temporarily lives in an upscale mansion in California.

Law — who played Winslet’s brother and Diaz’s love interest in the movie — explained how he feels knowing The Holiday has become a classic, especially during the holiday season. “I find it just, honestly, glorious,” he said.

However, one of the radio hosts then brought up the cottage in the film, asking: “You think we could Airbnb that cottage?” Unfortunately, Law replied: “That cottage doesn’t exist.”

open image in gallery Law admits the English cottage in ‘The Holiday’ wasn’t real because director Nancy Meyers was picky about the iconic setting ( Rex Features )

The hosts then expressed their shock, as one declared: “That’s my dream home!”

The 51-year-old actor explained that the cottage only exists because Meyers wasn’t able to find a house that she liked. “So the director, she’s a bit of a perfectionist,” he said.

“She toured that whole area and didn’t quite find the chocolate box cottage she was looking for. So, she just [rented] a field, and drew it and had someone build it.”

Only the exterior of the house had been constructed, meaning the scenes inside the house were filmed somewhere else.

“So here’s the funny thing, if you watch it... We were shooting in the winter here. And every time I’d go in that door, we’d cut, and we shot the interiors in [Los Angeles] about three months later,” Law said.

open image in gallery Jonny and Cressida Bromley outside their house that inspired Kate Winslet’s home in ‘The Holiday’ ( SWNS )

“Oh no, please stop! We don’t want to hear anymore! You’re ruining it! We can’t bear it,” the radio show hosts told Law.

He jokingly replied: “Just burst the bubble. Sorry!”

Although the exact home from The Holiday may not be real, the house that inspired the English cottage was previously available to rent on Airbnb back in 2022.

At the time, Jon Bromley and his wife Cressida lived in the home, not knowing its famous accolades. It was first seen in a property magazine and purchased for £625,000 in 2019.

The couple only realized the significance of their house when they noticed strangers taking photos of it.

This led to them listing the property on Airbnb for £295 per night. As of November 2024, the cottage is no longer listed on the platform.