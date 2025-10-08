Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeff Bridges invoked The Dude — his beloved stoner character from 1998’s The Big Lebowski — on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night.

The 75-year-old actor was being interviewed ahead of his forthcoming appearance in the new Disney film Tron: Ares, in which he reprises his role as Kevin Flynn, founder of the Encom virtual reality firm.

“We are in such a troubled time, I think, is a good way to say it,” Kimmel said on Tuesday night’s show. “People are getting crazier every day and I wonder if you could perhaps summon The Dude to share some words of wisdom tonight.”

The late-night host then handed Bridges a cardigan reminiscent of The Dude’s in the film and a pair of sunglasses to wear.

Bridges then addressed the audience: “Hey world, The Dude here. So, uh, yeah, man. Can we just all calm the f*** down? I mean, c’mon. I’m talking about, you know, all the wars, the fighting, the canceling. I mean, let’s just chill out, man. C’mon, tone it down.

Jeff Bridges invoked The Dude on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' ( ABC )

“We’re, like, at what? A nine?” he continued. “We ought to be at zero. Or zero and a half at max.

“ICE?? Let’s get ICE off our streets and into our beverages, man,” Bridges said, referring to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, drawing loud cheers from the studio audience.

“This aggression will not stand,” he said, quoting his character. “Right?”

“Right,” Kimmel said.

“So let’s just abide,” said Bridges. “Abide together. Yes, we can do this. Now, that’s just, like, my opinion, but it’s a good one, don’t you think, Jimmy?"

“That’s a pretty great opinion,” the host said.

Kimmel’s recent suspension over comments he made on his talk show about slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk caused an outcry about free speech.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump publicly celebrated Kimmel’s suspension and the impending cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s show by CBS.

After six days, ABC reinstated Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with Kimmel returning to the network on September 23. He defended free speech in his return monologue, stating: “Our government cannot be allowed to control what we do and do not say on television.”

Over in the film world, Tron: Ares is facing a different kind of backlash.

In a one-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey called the latest instalment in the franchise the “worst film of the year and a new low for Disney.”

“The music’s great, but this Jared Leto vehicle is otherwise an ethically dubious, horribly written nadir in franchise slop,” wrote Loughrey.

Tron: Ares is out in theaters October 10.