Jason Momoa has shaved off his beard for the first time in six years as he prepares for the third instalment of the Dune franchise.

The 45-year-old actor is reprising his role as Duncan Idaho for Denis Villeneuve's new film, which is officially titled Dune: Part Three.

Momoa shared a video on Instagram, explaining that he hadn’t shaved in more than half a decade.

“Only for you, Denis,” Momoa said while shearing his facial hair using an electric razor. “Goddamit, I hate it,” the Aquaman star said when admiring his new look.

open image in gallery Jason Momoa with and without his beard ( Getty/Jason Momoa )

Momoa played Idaho, a skilled swordsmaster and mentor of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), in 2021’s Dune. While the character is killed off at the end of the film, he returns in Frank Herbert’s second book, Dune Messiah, as a clone.

Villeneuve is adapting that book for the final part of his Dune trilogy, but it remains to be seen just what form Idaho’s return will take, as the director has so far made several changes from the novels, including cutting out key characters.

In April, Momoa confirmed his return to Dune, telling Craig Melvin on Today :“I’m making a comeback. You heard it first, right here with you, baby.”

When asked if his role in the third film would follow the trajectory his character took in the books, Momoa turned coy, but didn’t appear to be upset that he may have revealed a spoiler.

“Well, I’m not sure if I’m going to get in trouble or not, but it’s the same thing like Game of Thrones, you know what I mean?” Momoa said.

“If you didn’t read the books, it’s not my fault, right? Yeah, there’s going to be … I’m going to be coming back.”

Momoa will join his son, Nakoa-Wolf, in the film, a casting decision he claims he had no influence over. The 16-year-old’s role was revealed in June, along with the news that his on-screen twin sister, Ghanima, will be portrayed by Ida Brooke.

open image in gallery Jason Momoa with his son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa (left) and daughter Lola Iolani Momoa (right); ( Getty Images )

Momoa expressed his happiness over his son’s casting and emphasised that he wanted Nakoa-Wolf to be independent.

“A rude awakening is what he’s in for. He’s into the workforce for the first time. It’s going to be good. He did it on his own. I don’t want to help him, and he’s done it all on his own, and good for him,” Momoa told Extra at the Chief of War premiere in Kapolei, Hawaii.

“You want your children to be better than you, and I really, actually believe he is. I couldn’t do what he’s doing at his age. There’s no way I could sit in a room with Denis Villeneuve and hold my own. I was on Baywatch at 19. He’s 16 and holding s*** down with Denis Villeneuve.”