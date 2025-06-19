Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jason Momoa’s son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa is set to make his film debut alongside his father in the third and final Dune film.

The 16-year old will act alongside lead actor Timothée Chalamet and Euphoria star Zendaya as Leto II, son of Paul Atreides and Chani.

Nakoa-Wolf’s on screen twin sister, Ghanima, will be portrayed by Ida Brooke, according to Deadline.

Jason Momoa, who shares his son and a 17-year-old daughter with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, is coming back to his role of Duncan Idaho in the final part of the Dune trilogy. Back in April, speaking to Craig Melvin on Today, Momoa confirmed his appearance.

“I’m making a comeback,” said the Aquaman star. “You heard it first, right here with you, baby.”

TheDune series, an adaption of Frank Herbert’s award-winning science fiction novels, follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as his family is thrown into a war for the inhospitable desert planet Arrakis.

In the third part of the franchise Dune Messiah , which takes place 12 years after the events of Dune: Part Two, Momoa’s character is brought back as Hayt, a clone of his former self, and presented to Paul.

open image in gallery Awards Season ( © 2022 Warner Bros. Pictures, Inc. All Rights Reserved. )

When the final film was previously in talks, Director Denis Villeneuve had admitted that he would only make the movie if “it’s going to be better than Part Two”, which will be a high bar to clear after some reviews praised the film as one of the best science fiction thrillers of all time.

The Dune franchise, based on Frank Herbert’s award-winning novel series, has become a huge hit for Warner Bros, with Dune: Part Two earning more than $700m (£555m) worldwide and five Oscar nominations. The initial film had also scored ten Oscar nomination back in 2022, securing eight awards, including Best Original score and Best Cinematography.

open image in gallery Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson in ‘Dune' ( Warner Bros/Moviestore/Shutterstock )

TheTwilight star Robert Pattinson is also reportedly being eyed to join the cast of Dune for the third instalment of the series in the role of villain Scytale.

In February this year, reports said shooting was expected to begin this summer, but June was considered too early with a mid-late summer start seen as more feasible.

Dune: Messiah is expected to premiere on the big screen on December 16th, 2026.