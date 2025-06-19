Jason Momoa’s son to make acting debut alongside dad in Dune 3
Final film in the franchise will be a family affair
Jason Momoa’s son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa is set to make his film debut alongside his father in the third and final Dune film.
The 16-year old will act alongside lead actor Timothée Chalamet and Euphoria star Zendaya as Leto II, son of Paul Atreides and Chani.
Nakoa-Wolf’s on screen twin sister, Ghanima, will be portrayed by Ida Brooke, according to Deadline.
Jason Momoa, who shares his son and a 17-year-old daughter with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, is coming back to his role of Duncan Idaho in the final part of the Dune trilogy. Back in April, speaking to Craig Melvin on Today, Momoa confirmed his appearance.
“I’m making a comeback,” said the Aquaman star. “You heard it first, right here with you, baby.”
TheDune series, an adaption of Frank Herbert’s award-winning science fiction novels, follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as his family is thrown into a war for the inhospitable desert planet Arrakis.
In the third part of the franchise Dune Messiah , which takes place 12 years after the events of Dune: Part Two, Momoa’s character is brought back as Hayt, a clone of his former self, and presented to Paul.
When the final film was previously in talks, Director Denis Villeneuve had admitted that he would only make the movie if “it’s going to be better than Part Two”, which will be a high bar to clear after some reviews praised the film as one of the best science fiction thrillers of all time.
The Dune franchise, based on Frank Herbert’s award-winning novel series, has become a huge hit for Warner Bros, with Dune: Part Two earning more than $700m (£555m) worldwide and five Oscar nominations. The initial film had also scored ten Oscar nomination back in 2022, securing eight awards, including Best Original score and Best Cinematography.
TheTwilight star Robert Pattinson is also reportedly being eyed to join the cast of Dune for the third instalment of the series in the role of villain Scytale.
In February this year, reports said shooting was expected to begin this summer, but June was considered too early with a mid-late summer start seen as more feasible.
Dune: Messiah is expected to premiere on the big screen on December 16th, 2026.
