James Ransone’s The Wire co-star leads tributes after actor’s death, aged 46

Wendell Pierce has led tributes to actor James Ransone following his death, aged 46.

Ransone died by suicide on Friday (19 December), the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office said. The Baltimore-born actor was known for his performances in The Wire and horror movies, including Sinister, Sinister 2, The Black Phone, and its 2025 sequel, which was his final project.

His big break arrived in 2003 when he played hotheaded dock worker Ziggy Sobotka in the second season of acclaimed HBO drama The Wire.

Ransone’s The Wire co-star Wendell Pierce wrote on X: “Sorry I couldn’t be there for you, brother. Rest in Peace James Ransone.”

Director Spike Lee, who worked with Ransone on two occasions, paid tribute to the star in a post on Instagram, writing: “Rest In Peace To My Dear Brother, MR. JAMES RANSONE. We Rocked Together On RED HOOK SUMMER and INSIDE MAN.”

“I’ll miss you dearly my friend,” added Sean Baker, who directed Ransone in Starlet and Tangerine.

Mya Taylor, who also starred in Tangerine, said in a post on Instagram: “RIP James Ransone. This hurt me so bad. Such a sweet and funny guy. He helped me deal with fame. He could light up a room with his smile and dimples. So funny and sweet and he will be missed. Love this man so much.”

open image in gallery Ransone and Sean Baker at Sundance Film Festival in 2015 ( Getty Images )

Heated Rivalry actor Francois Arnaud remembered the actor on his Instagram Story as a “unique actor that I was continuously impressed and inspired by.”

“We are saddened by the passing of James Ransone,” reads a post from horror film production company Blumhouse. “We are grateful to have worked with him on The Black Phone and Sinister movies. Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Many fans have shared their condolences online too, with one hailing the actor as “such an integral part of giving both grit and soul to Sean Baker's early films”.

“He's one of those actors who always made the project around him more interesting,” they added.

open image in gallery Ransone at the ‘It Chapter Two’ premiere in 2019 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Another said: “First time you watch The Wire, you think Ziggy is one of the most annoying characters you've ever seen. Second time you watch The Wire, his pathos is unmistakable and you see the depth of the role he is stuck playing in the decaying world he was born into... RIP James Ransone.”

In a piece of writing left on his website, Ransone, who had two children, said before his death: “Fatherhood cracked me wide open. It made me see myself with a level of honesty I’d been avoiding. It made me want to become someone my child could look up to. And with that came shame—shame I didn’t even know was still living in me.”

He previously opened up about mental health struggles and addiction issues, telling Interview in 2016 that he “sobered up” at the age of 27.

The actor also spoke publicly in 2021 about having been sexually abused as a child by one of his teachers.

Ransone is survived by his wife and two children.

In the UK, people having mental health crises can contact the Samaritans at 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.