The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
James Ransone, actor who starred in The Wire and It 2, dies aged 46: reports
Actor was found dead at his residence Friday
James Ransone, who starred in The Wire and Generation Kill, has died at age 46.
The actor died Friday by suicide, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office. He was found by police at his home.
Ransone starred in his breakout role as Ziggy Sobotka in season two of HBO’s hit show The Wire in 2003. Five years later, he appeared in the miniseries General Kill as Corporal Josh Ray Person.
The actor was known for his performances in horror movies including It Chapter Two, Sinister, Sinister 2, Black Phone, and Black Phone 2.
He is survived by his wife and two children, according to the New York Post.
If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you. In the UK, people having mental health crises can contact the Samaritans at 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks