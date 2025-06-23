James Gunn reveals how his ‘terrible, uncontrollable dog’ shaped Superman script

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has opened up about how adopting his own rescue dog shaped the script for the upcoming Superman reboot.

Trailers for the film, which is set to arrive in theaters July 11, indicate that the superhero’s dog Krypto plays a starring role. The character has previously appeared in comic books, animated films and television series, but this appearance will mark the canine’s live-action cinematic debut.

Speaking to People, writer-director Gunn said he adopted his own terrier-like mixed-breed dog Ozu around the time he started working on Superman.

"When I first adopted Ozu, I was starting to write the Superman script,” said Gunn. “Ozu was such a terrible, uncontrollable dog — tearing up our entire house — I thought, 'What if he had superpowers? We'd be screwed.' And thus, the filmic Krypto was born. He really just gave the script that unusual aspect that made it fun to write.”

Gunn added that the cinematic Krypto was designed to resemble Ozu, using CGI technology and reference videos.

"We'd captured Ozu's body and used it as the model for Krypto, just changing the color of his fur,” explained Gunn. “We also used the hundreds of video references for the way Ozu played and fought and bit my feet for Krypto's onscreen actions.”

Superman's dog Krypto in the trailer for James Gunn's 'Superman' ( DC/YouTube )

Gunn went on to say that Ozu is better behaved today than he once was, and has learned to co-exist with fellow family pets.

"Ozu loves my 13-year-old cat, Emily,” said Gunn. “She's been around dogs all her life and really hasn't paid them much attention, but for some reason, she puts up with Ozu and loves to play with him. Ozu loves to play a game with me and Emily where he runs around the house like a maniac, and Emily and I team up and jump out and tackle him from hiding places."

Along with Krypto, Superman also stars David Corenswet (The Politician) as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as the villainous Lex Luther.

Earlier this week, Gunn responded to an apparent attempt by Zack Snyder fans to sabotage his new Superman movie with a targeted online campaign.

Although trailers for the film have prompted mostly positive reactions, there is a growing backlash from fans of Justice League director Snyder and the previous DC universe, otherwise known as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Snyder directed three films within the DCEU, beginning with the 2013 Superman project Man of Steel, starring Henry Cavill.

Disgruntled Snyder fans have since taken to the “Snyder Cut” subreddit to demand that others “stand up and fight” on the day Superman is released by sharing spoilers, posting negative reviews and reserving cinema tickets in bulk.

“Lol I think we’ll survive,” responded Gunn on social media.