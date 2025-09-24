Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Horowitz has said he would never pen a James Bond script because you need a thick skin to handle big-budget film producers.

The 70-year-old author and screenwriter, who’s best known for the Alex Rider book series, said he’s never been asked to write a Bond script but thinks he’s “probably happier out of it”.

Horowitz added that he thought it was a mistake for Bond writers to have killed off 007 at the end of the 2021 film No Time to Die.

“The last time we saw Bond he was poisoned and blown to smithereens – how will they get past the fact he is dead with a capital D?” he asked during a Radio Times interview.

Horowitz continued: “I think that was a mistake, because Bond is a legend. He belongs to everybody, he is eternal – except in that film.

“If I was asked tomorrow to write the script, I wouldn’t be able to do it. Where would you start? You can’t have him waking up in the shower and saying it was all a dream.”

The new Bond film won’t follow on from No Time to Die, instead serving as a relaunch of the 007 series with a new actor in the lead role.

Anthony Horowitz has said he wouldn’t write a James Bond script after 007 was killed off in ‘No Time to Die’ ( PA Archive )

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 35, has long been the rumoured frontrunner to replace Daniel Craig. However, lesser-known star Rose-Marsh (Wolves of War) reportedly auditioned for the role last month.

The new film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, who said he hoped the new movie will be “better, stronger, and bolder” than those that preceded it.

The next Bond film will be the first after the franchise changed hands with Amazon MGM taking full creative control by striking a deal with long-time stewards Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. It will be overseen by producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman.

When he was confirmed as the film’s director, Villeneuve said: “Some of my earliest moviegoing memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory.”

The film is not expected to be released until 2028.