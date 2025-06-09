Hugh Jackman recalls his ‘worst’ audition experience: ‘Just humiliated’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hugh Jackman has shared that the first time he performed Les Miserables’ “Stars” for an audition, he bombed “spectacularly”.

During a performance of An Evening With Hugh Jackman at the Hollywood Bowl, he described the audition, saying his voice cracked on the final note.

“I read first and I could tell it was going well,” he said, according to Variety. “Then I sang and I cracked on the final note so spectacularly. Like it was the worst crack you could have ever imagined. Whatever excitement was on the panel, it just deflated immediately. I was about to run out, just humiliated.”

“But then the guy goes, ‘Whoa, hold on a second. Why did you sing that song?’” the Wolverine star continued. “I said, ‘It’s the only thing I had music for. I’m sorry.’ And he said, ‘Well, you can throw that away. You’ll never sing that again.’”

He then added: “I think what he meant to say was, ‘Why don’t you put that to the side for like 30 years when you might sing it at the Hollywood Bowl?’”

Jackman played Jean Valjean in 2012 in the Tom Hooper-directed feature film adaptation of Les Misérables, for which he received a best actor nomination at the Oscars and the BAFTAs.

Jackman was last in Deadpool & Wolverine, reprising his role as Logan, starring alongside Ryan Reynolds. Earlier this month, the duo announced that they were now co-owners of Australia’s three-time SailGP champions.

The stars joined team driver and CEO Tom Slingsby in leading the freshly rebranded BONDS Flying Roos SailGP Team, the company announced on Thursday.

“We’re incredibly excited to set sail together in this new adventure,” Jackman, 56, and Reynolds, 48, said in a joint statement.

In their signature tongue-in-cheek style, the statement continued: “Hugh brings a deep love for and pride in his home country as well as being an avid fan of sailing. He will also be bringing his overly clingy emotional support human along for the ride. Apologies in advance to Australia. No comment on whether we’re writing this in our BONDS. No further questions.”

The company confirmed that the team has signed a multi-year partnership with BONDS underwear, marking the first time the Australian SailGP Team has had a title partner.

Slingsby added: “This is an incredible milestone for us and for our sport, having global icons Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds come on board as co-owners of our team. They bring unmatched star power, a love for storytelling, and a sharp sense of humour that fits perfectly with our team.”