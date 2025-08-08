Macaulay Culkin sets the record straight on Home Alone rumors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Macaulay Culkin has cleared up rumors about filming Home Alone decades after the hit Christmas movie’s original release.

Culkin, 44, was a guest on Thursday’s episode of the popular YouTube series, Hot Ones, where celebrities are interviewed while eating chicken wings with hot sauce that gets increasingly spicier. One of the questions revolved around his character Kevin McAllister’s iconic line, “You guys give up? Or are you thirsty for more?” and whether or not Culkin improvised it.

Despite the long-standing rumor that Culkin created the line in the 1990 holiday classic, he admitted during the episode that although he ad-libbed in the movie, that was not one of them.

“Not that one,” he said. “That was in the script.”

“When I was at the grocery store, it’s like, ‘Where are your parents?’ ‘Why won’t you tell me?’ And I said, ‘Because you’re a stranger,’” he continued. “That one was mine. I did a lot of that kind of stuff.”

Macaulay Culkin recalled which of his ‘Home Alone’ lines were improvised ( Getty Images )

The My Girl actor also talked about meeting his stunt double. In the movie, Culkin’s stunt double was played by a 30-year-old man named Larry. After meeting, Larry had Culkin try to guess his age, where he guessed 13 since he was only nine years old at the time of filming.

The actor then recalled one specific scene where he was afraid to watch what happened to his counterpart.

“He’s climbing the shelf, trying to reach the thing on top, and the whole shelf collapsed. It was vicious that first take,” Culkin said.

“They do it again, and there’s another take, and just boom. They didn’t like the way everything fell. And they do it again, and they do it again, and they do it again, and I’m going, ‘Please take it easy on Larry! He’s only 13 years old!’”

Despite the film’s popularity around the holiday season, Culkin doesn’t watch it very often which was a struggle during his first Christmas with his fiancée, Brenda Song.

“When we started dating almost eight years ago now, Christmastime came around — and it’s a tradition, I’ve always watched Home Alone every Christmas,” the Suite Life of Zach & Cody alum said during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in March.

“He hadn’t seen the movie in almost a decade — he didn’t want to watch it — and I forced it. I was like, ‘We have to.’”

She remembered that once the movie began, Culkin “started telling me all the behind-the-scenes stories. And I was like, ‘Stop. Stop. You’re ruining it for me.’”

“The movie holds such a special place in obviously so many people’s hearts. It’s just hard for me, that’s all,” she explained.